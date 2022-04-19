Owner of Sonoma County's La Rosa Tequileria & Grille wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

From being at her mother’s knee to a year in college spent in Italy, despite some turns along the way, food has always been a passion for Caitlin Kursek.

Her moment came when she decided to accept the opportunity to move to Sonoma County and open a restaurant. “It has been a roller coaster of an experience since then and although there were some rough spots along the way, I am grateful for where this journey has taken me!”

While COVID presented its own challenges, she found other obstacles.

“We opened La Rosa when I was 28 so I have also dealt with people doubting my abilities because of my age. For the last 11 years, when I tell someone I’m an owner of a restaurant, every fourth person will assume I’m only in that position because it’s me and my husband (I’m not married) or I’m working for my parents. When in reality, I have gotten to where I’m at completely on my own merits.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The restaurant industry is very fast paced and involves long hours. Having youth on your side is definitely a benefit! Working until two in the morning loses its appeal the older you get.

“The biggest downside is that many people over the years haven’t respected my position as an owner because of my age.”