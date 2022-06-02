Owners of Napa’s Meritage hotel plan to continue pursuing more construction on the site

New details on the May 25 announcement that the Meritage Resort and Spa ownership structure was changed and millions would be put into renovations, show the owners also will continue with plans to develop an additional hotel with residences on the site.

The Business Journal also learned that the family last summer had listed the property for sale. Plans changed and the recapitalization process began in November, closing on May 17, according to a company spokeswoman.

“By increasing their ownership, the Busch Family enabled previous investors to exit the property at a significant gain – but to more importantly reinvigorate long-time partners and bring in new equity investors to become part of this iconic flagship resort,” the May 25 release stated.

CEO Garrett Busch told the Business Journal in a May 31 email statement that he “cannot disclose the investors due to confidentiality other than to say they are mostly high-net-worth individuals and families.”

Irvine-based Pacific Hospitality Group, which is wholly owned by the Busch family, has been managing the resort since 2004 and will continue to be retained as the management company, according to the release. PHG owns and operates both branded and independent resort properties in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Texas and Louisiana. Its independent properties fall under the Meritage Collection, according to its website.

Last summer, the owners listed the property through the CBRE Group, Inc. According to the listing, the 36-acre property is comprised of the 322-room Meritage Resort and Spa, the 145-room Vista Collina Resort and a fully operational vineyard.

It also stated the property included a 5.39-acre site approved for a 253-room AC & Residence Inn development site, and three condominium units providing back of house space. It’s not clear if AC referred to AC by Marriott, which like Residence Inn, is also a Marriott brand.

CBRE, short for Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, is a U.S. commercial real estate services and investment firm. The former listing, which did not include a sales price, was shared with the Business Journal by Paul Franson, who reported the listing at the time in his NapaLife newsletter.

The Napa Valley Register reported on July 28, 2021, that potential buyers were invited to tour the expansive property, and that an asking price wasn’t provided. The sales document, according to the outlet, stated the Meritage property presents “tremendous potential upside via renovation and rebranding.”

The site, which is referred to as the AC & Residence Inn included in last year’s CBRE listing, remains active, according to Vincent Smith, community development director, City of Napa.

The City Council in December granted PHG a second two-year extension, until July 17, 2024, of a previously approved use permit and design review permit, as stated in the City Council Resolution extending the project approvals. Called the Trinitas mixed-use project, the proposed development also includes a winery and office building.

Busch said the family decided to forego selling the property and instead invest in the long term.

“The Meritage asset in particular we view as irreplaceable real estate in one of the best hospitality markets in the country, and one with extremely high barriers to entry,” Busch said. “This is particularly true when you understand the size and amenities that the resort has, it is unlikely that anyone would be able to create anything like it in Napa Valley again.

“We are excited to have the best years of the property ahead of us and are investing in that future for the long term with our sizeable capital infusion.”

The $25 million investment includes renovations of the Meritage Resort’s guestrooms, to be completed next year; and renovations of the meetings and events space, set for completion this coming winter. In addition, a new pop-up French bistro will open this summer, according to the announcement. The Meritage opened in 2006.

Managing Director Joe Leinacker stated in the release that the restructuring positions the Meritage to have a record year in revenue.

“Meritage Resort and Spa is poised to achieve over $90 million in topline revenue in 2022, a flagship year for the resort and a testament to the appeal of Napa Valley and the resurgence of companies looking to meet again,” Leinacker said.