Pandemic, cannabis industry woes weigh on Sonoma County commercial real estate

The coronavirus pandemic and initial enthusiasm about the legal cannabis industry have significantly shaped Sonoma County commercial real estate in the past several years.

In addition, public health orders that shuttered public gathering spaces to contain the virus are now 10 months in the rear-view mirror. But return-to-work decisions continue to weigh on demand for office space, as companies assess how large of a physical workplace they need, according to Shawn Johnson, managing partner of brokerage Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.

“Companies are downsizing, and we’re seeing an increase in the vacancy rate,” Johnson said.

Sonoma County office vacancy moved from about 12% of 14.7 million square feet in the first quarter of 2020, largely before the pandemic, to 14% by the third quarter of that year then up to 15.6% by the middle of this year, according to Keegan & Coppin. Generally, 10% vacancy is considered a balanced market between immediately available supply and business demand.

Johnson expects the third-quarter office vacancy figures, due out later this month, to show little change from mid-year.

Industrial real estate nationwide has been booming, particularly during the surge in e-commerce during the pandemic as shoppers feared venturing out to the store or couldn’t because of public health restrictions. Yet the Sonoma County industrial property market has been faced with both demand for modern distribution warehouses plus a rapidly rising inventory of cannabis production and storage spaces from shrinking or failed ventures, Johnson said.

“They might have been approved. They might have purchased properties but never effectively started operations. Then they eventually decided to get rid of the real estate and are looking to get out of the business,” Johnson said.

The effect on local commercial real estate from California’s legalization of adult recreational use of cannabis came even before voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016.

In the year leading up to that election, Sonoma County industrial real estate became a hot item for the fledgling legal industry. The county continues to be a key urban production center for the state’s so-called Emerald Triangle of historic cannabis cultivation, stretching from Mendocino County to the Oregon border. But properties purchased in the latter half of the 2010s for cannabis have been coming back on the market for sublease, lease for different uses or sale.

Among the reasons industry experts have cited for this pullback is a glut of products and competition from illegal cannabis, which doesn’t have the strict, lengthy and costly state regulatory and tax burdens as do legal operators. This summer, Sacramento began rolling out tax and rule reforms, but more than half (55%) of the $11.5 billion spent annually on weed products in the state still flows to the illicit trade, according to an analysis by Leafly.

The gold rush-like push to acquire and lease industrial real estate Sonoma County jurisdictions that allowed it early on led to a rapid rise in lease and sale prices for such properties, making it difficult for other users of such buildings to compete, local real estate experts have told the Business Journal.

A dulling of some of the glimmer on the business in recent years has helped with some of that.

“The lack of cannabis demand has certainly affected the expectations of (property) owners willing to sell or landlords willing to lease now that the cannabis operator is really not in the marketplace like it was before,” Johnson said. “So it certainly has brought a leveling to pricing. But I will say that the impact of the cost of construction of new product is really outstripping that difference.”

Industrial vacancy in Sonoma County had been around 5% of 25 million square feet pre-pandemic, according to Keegan & Coppin. That rose to 5.7% by the end of 2020 but fell back under 5% for most of last year, ending at 4.3% in mid-2022.

E-commerce giant Amazon was prepared to make a big move with Sonoma County industrial real estate earlier this year by proposing a new 180,000-square-foot distribution warehouse to be built near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa and occupying the existing 250,000-square-foot Victory Station warehouse project on Highway 12 south of Sonoma.

The retailer backed away from both projects this summer, after encountering stiff opposition from Sonoma Valley residents. It has since come to light that Amazon is scaling back its warehouse holdings and plans across the country as e-commerce volume has eased from the early pandemic surge.

Two areas that continue to be active with industrial real estate are west Cotati and Rohnert Park, and in the county airport area. The latter is where 70,000- and 144,000-square-foot additional warehouses are underway at the Billa Landing project. And a three-building, 150,000-square-foot redevelopment is planned at the former Standard Structures site in Windsor along Highway 101.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.