Pandemic leaves a long tail in North Bay commercial real estate

Going on three years of the pandemic, its impact on demand for North Bay commercial real estate is expected to be felt well into 2023, as will the reverberations of the Federal Reserve’s attempts to slow inflation that ballooned during it.

The central bank’s raising of its core interest rates multiple times in 2022 and hints of further increases in 2023 already have impacted the flow and value of transactions for nonresidential properties in the region, according to local experts. And adding to the property-value challenge is the rethinking by some local companies of how they use office space after stints of remote or hybrid work.

“When interest rates were so low for a long period of time, money (to buy property) was cheap, and so you could afford to pay more for the purchase price,” said Matt Brown, president of Meridian Commercial, a brokerage with offices in San Rafael and Petaluma. “Now, you can afford less.”

A common way that commercial real estate investments are evaluated is by the capitalization rate. It’s a projected rate of return based on the ratio of a property’s annual net operating income — rents and other revenue minus operating expenses — to current market value or purchase price. So as interest rates for purchase financing go up, then the cap rate would need to be higher, but that then would result in a lower target property value.

“Transactions have fallen of considerably as the Fed has raised rates,” Brown said.

But the rapid change in property value potential has followed the pattern of previous market cycles, with a growing disconnect of price expectations between seller and buyer, according to Trevor Buck in Cushman & Wakefield’s Marin County office.

“Marin and Sonoma counties are made up mainly of old family noninstitutional groups,” Buck said. “They have gone through market changes and tend to hold and not sell. On the flip side are institutional investors that are used to the rise and fall of the market, and if they can exit the market and make a profit, they will put different book values on properties.”

Sale deals for office and industrial properties are still getting done, Buck said, noting that he has a 100,000-square-foot industrial property and two office buildings in escrow in the Highway 101 North Bay corridor.

Return to the office

And because rent is a key factor in the investment potential for commercial real estate, property value can take a hit when the amount of rent falls as tenants scale back or exit their spaces, Brown said. For the first year and a half of the pandemic, parking lots at North Bay office buildings tended toward being more empty, as companies scaled back how many workers were in the office at one time.

But that was changing throughout 2022, particularly this past summer, as more employees returned to the office, according to Haden Ongaro, who oversees Newmark’s North Bay operations.

“I notice more cars in the parking lots,” Ongaro said. “There’s more occupancy than earlier in the year. But we’re still not all the way back.”

One upgrade that office property owners had started undertaking before the pandemic seems to be popular among tenants with workers hesitant to return to work indoors, Ongaro said. He pointed to installations of outdoor seating, tents, volleyball and bocce courts at the Hamilton Landing development in Novato, and similar work at 7588 Rowland Way in Novato and at 4000 Civic Center in north San Rafael.

And owners also are putting more work into ready-to-occupy office spaces, also called speculative suites, Ongaro said. After a tenant moves out, the space may need significant tenant improvements to be ready to occupy again or be larger than typical tenants in the market, so spec suites of 2,500 to 3,000 square feet are outfitted with two offices, a conference room and sometimes a kitchenette or finished concrete floors.

“They’ve been investing without a tenant and have been rewarded with leasing up the space,” Ongaro said.

Convert vacant offices to housing?

But not all the empty North Bay office space may be destined for new office tenants. Given that roughly two-thirds of Marin County office leases are for less than 5,000 square feet, some larger empty spaces in the county likely will be reconsidered for housing, said Buck, Ongaro and Brown.

Two large vacant office properties being considered for repurposing as housing are the former Fireman’s Fund Insurance campus in north Novato and part of the Northgate Mall property in north San Rafael. But smaller office buildings are also being considered, the experts said.

The problem with conversions of office space to residential is the extent of the work needed versus the cost of demolition and reconstruction. For example, an office building may have plumbing for two toilets on a floor, but housing may call for 10 toilets. Ongaro said his team has been in negotiations with office-to-housing developers eying two office properties.

“Now we see higher interest rates, which could taper some of that demand,” he said. “Rising construction costs and interest rates make it harder to predict where home sale prices will be if a project is 18 months away if it were started today.”

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.