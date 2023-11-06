Paper Source stationery shop is coming to Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village in 2024

Montgomery Village will have a stationery store once again with the opening of Paper Source, an upscale stationery shop based in Chicago with greeting cards, craft kits and gift wrap including several wine gift bags.

Marge Keller, regional manager for Paper Source, said the company has eyed expanding into the North Bay for a while and looks forward to the opening in 2024.

Data from The Wedding Report found that there were just under 4,000 weddings in Sonoma County during 2022. Keller said Paper Source is the kind of company customers use for life milestones, starting with wedding invitations and continuing on to baby showers and birthday parties.

“The whole ambiance of Sonoma County (really appeals to us),” she said. "It seemed like Montgomery Village had our perfect customer base.“

A news release said the company’s first Sonoma County location will also have a free craft station set up in the store. Keller said the station will have crafting kits for customers to drop in and try with seasonal and holiday themes throughout the year.

“It depends on what the buzz craft at the moment is but I would say making a card is our (most popular) because it appeals to everyone,” she said.

Montgomery Village General Manager Brittany Mundarain said customers frequently asked for a stationery store at the open-air shopping center.

Sincerely Yours, which closed almost two years ago, was the last stationery store in Montgomery Village.

“From crafting and gift wrap to wedding suites and wine bags, the addition of Paper Source further establishes Montgomery Village as a one-stop-shop for all of your gifting needs, no matter the occasion,” Mundarain said in a news release.

Paper Source will be located in the storefront between Warby Parker and Wild Honey Mercantile with a targeted opening of early 2024.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.