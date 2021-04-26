Partner in Santa Rosa’s Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: As a partner, I collaborate with my partners and contribute to decision-making regarding the management of the firm.

My law practice is primarily focused on estate planning. Our estate planning team includes other attorneys, paralegals, and legal assistants, and we work together to provide excellent service to our clients.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I strive for excellence in everything that I do. These days that includes managing a growing law practice, raising a two year old, and getting involved with local organizations.

Years with company: 7

Length of time in current position: 2 months (as partner)

Number of companywide employees: 25

Number who report to you: 5

Greatest professional accomplishment: There have been a number of important accomplishments that set the stage for me to enjoy success in my practice, top among those include, graduating from William and Mary Law School, passing the California Bar Examination, and receiving an offer to become an associate attorney at Friedemann Goldberg.

Greatest professional challenge: Prior to the pandemic, it was balancing (to the extent possible) spending time with my family and keeping with the pace of a demanding and growing law practice.

The pandemic has added an extra layer of difficulty in transitioning from a workflow that included a lot of face-to-face interactions with team members and clients to one that is almost entirely remote.

Best advice received: I played soccer competitively while growing up and into college. I tend to be self-critical and a perfectionist, and as a younger player I would internalize defeats or mistakes that I made during a game.

In my more visible moments of distress, my dad would remind me to be "mentally tough," at times to the point of aggravation.

But I find myself repeating that mantra when I have a tough day at work or when a client is in a difficult position. It reminds me to take a breath and separate the external noise from what is truly important in advising my clients or resolving a difficult situation.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Being invited to become a partner at Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess LLP.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

I went from working five days a week in the office and attending lunch and evening functions several times a month to working almost entirely from home.

Fortunately, our team was able to adapt to working from home fairly quickly and we have been able to continue to offer high levels of service to our clients.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Team has always been incredibly important to me and we are fortunate to have a wonderful team at the firm.

This situation has challenged us all but our team has stepped up through individual and collective action and adjusted quickly to changing circumstances in order to keep each other and our clients safe, while continuing to provide the highest qualify of legal service. This has been a great reminder and lesson in the importance of team and how we can all find ways to contribute.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We have a weekly video meeting with our entire team as an opportunity for us to check-in. We also are regularly talking with employees to see what additional support they need to accommodate working from home.

Next professional goal: When I first started at Friedemann Goldberg, one of the more senior associates would say, "that is why they call it the 'practice' of law" in reference to the constant learning that accompanies legal work.

A true benefit of the profession is the opportunity for continued learning and honing and refining of skills.

To that end, I have set a few important near-term goals for my professional development: (1) writing and presenting on interesting legal issues on a yearly basis; and (2) obtaining certification as a specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law.

Education: Healdsburg High School - 2005; UC San Diego, BA Mathematics & Economics - 2009; and William and Mary School of Law, J.D. - 2013

Hometown: Healdsburg, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: I am currently involved as the secretary of the Elsie Allen High School Foundation and as a member of the Education Committee for the Sonoma County Bar Association Trust & Estates Section.

I was previously actively involved on the board of the Santa Rosa Young Professional Network, serving as chair in 2018 and with the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce.