Patient-safety ratings for North Bay hospitals depend on who ranks them

Some of the North Bay’s hospitals saw their patient safety rankings by a national watchdog group change from its findings last spring.

Two Sutter Health hospitals in the North Bay were assigned different grades than in the spring — one better, one worse — according to The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report, one of a handful of organizations that rates hospitals based on performance.

As a result, hospitals may perform well in one survey, get middle-of-the-road results in another, or rank poorly.

But there can be exceptions no matter what the survey, like Novato Community Hospital, which consistency earned top recognition this year among the three scoring entities.

The latest results from Leapfrog show Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo received a “B” grade, up from a “C” in the spring, while Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital dropped from an “A” to a “B,” according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that surveyed nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S.

Leapfrog, which released its fall results on Nov. 15, rates health care facilities based on over 30 factors that include the number of preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Scores also include the basics of medical care, such as handwashing, properly entering prescriptions through a computer, as well as preventive measures hospitals take to prevent falls.

Two other North Bay hospitals — Petaluma Valley Hospital and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley — dropped from an “A” grade in the spring to a “B” and “C,” respectively, according to Leapfrog.

Some hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health St. Helena, participate in supplying the data that helps create their ratings. Other health care systems choose not to. Hospitals that don’t participate are assigned a safety grade based on publicly available data from numerous sources, according to Leapfrog.

North Bay hospitals that don’t participate in the surveys include Sonoma Valley Hospital, operated by Sonoma Valley Health Care District; Adventist Health Clear Lake; and hospitals operated by Sutter Health and Providence.

Providence, whose North Bay hospitals include Petaluma Valley Hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, stated it appreciates any metrics that help improve its care.

However, the health care system stopped participating in Leapfrog’s surveys more than three years ago, as the Business Journal previously reported. At the time, those Providence officials said — and continue to maintain — that private reporting agencies like Leapfrog have their own “proprietary scoring methodologies, which can make reporting and results interpretation difficult and complex.”

Further, “we continue to perform rigorous internal reviews of our quality and safety on a regular basis and report our data to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), which has consistently ranked our hospital at or above average for quality.”

Also not commenting on Leapfrog’s surveys is Sutter Health, which oversees the widely lauded Novato Community Hospital in addition to its other North Bay facilities.

There is no public indication that Leapfrog’s hospital assessments play any role in the potential for medical malpractice lawsuits. A representative from Napa-based medical malpractice insurance firm The Doctors Company was unavailable on Tuesday for comment.

Meanwhile, Leapfrog’s grades for other North Bay hospitals didn’t change from the spring.

Continuing to receive an “A” grade for safety were Kaiser Permanente’s four medical centers in the North Bay, located in San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Vacaville and Vallejo. Adventist Health St. Helena also remained at the top, according to Leapfrog.

The two health care systems issued press releases in which they credit staff and clinicians for the high marks.

Retaining their “B” grades were NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, both operated by NorthBay Healthcare; Sutter Health’s Novato Community Hospital and Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Both Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the district-owned MarinHealth Medical Center stayed at a “C” grade, according to Leapfrog.

There were no hospitals in the North Bay that received a grade below “C,” according to Leapfrog.

Other rating systems can tell a different story

As an example of how results can vary, some North Bay hospitals that didn’t rank high with Leapfrog scored well in assessments by other organizations.