Patient-safety ratings for North Bay hospitals depend on who ranks them

CHERYL SARFATY
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 21, 2022, 7:00AM

How North Bay hospitals scored

Grade “A”

Adventist Health St. Helena

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center

Grade “B”

NorthBay Medical Center

NorthBay VacaValley Hospital

Novato Community Hospital

Petaluma Valley Hospital

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Solano Medical Center

Grade “C”

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley

MarinHealth Medical Center

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Source: The Leapfrog Group's fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades

Some of the North Bay’s hospitals saw their patient safety rankings by a national watchdog group change from its findings last spring.

Two Sutter Health hospitals in the North Bay were assigned different grades than in the spring — one better, one worse — according to The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report, one of a handful of organizations that rates hospitals based on performance.

As a result, hospitals may perform well in one survey, get middle-of-the-road results in another, or rank poorly.

But there can be exceptions no matter what the survey, like Novato Community Hospital, which consistency earned top recognition this year among the three scoring entities.

The latest results from Leapfrog show Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo received a “B” grade, up from a “C” in the spring, while Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital dropped from an “A” to a “B,” according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization that surveyed nearly 3,000 general acute care hospitals in the U.S.

Leapfrog, which released its fall results on Nov. 15, rates health care facilities based on over 30 factors that include the number of preventable errors, injuries, accidents and infections. Scores also include the basics of medical care, such as handwashing, properly entering prescriptions through a computer, as well as preventive measures hospitals take to prevent falls.

Two other North Bay hospitals — Petaluma Valley Hospital and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley — dropped from an “A” grade in the spring to a “B” and “C,” respectively, according to Leapfrog.

Some hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health St. Helena, participate in supplying the data that helps create their ratings. Other health care systems choose not to. Hospitals that don’t participate are assigned a safety grade based on publicly available data from numerous sources, according to Leapfrog.

North Bay hospitals that don’t participate in the surveys include Sonoma Valley Hospital, operated by Sonoma Valley Health Care District; Adventist Health Clear Lake; and hospitals operated by Sutter Health and Providence.

Providence, whose North Bay hospitals include Petaluma Valley Hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, stated it appreciates any metrics that help improve its care.

However, the health care system stopped participating in Leapfrog’s surveys more than three years ago, as the Business Journal previously reported. At the time, those Providence officials said — and continue to maintain — that private reporting agencies like Leapfrog have their own “proprietary scoring methodologies, which can make reporting and results interpretation difficult and complex.”

Further, “we continue to perform rigorous internal reviews of our quality and safety on a regular basis and report our data to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), which has consistently ranked our hospital at or above average for quality.”

Also not commenting on Leapfrog’s surveys is Sutter Health, which oversees the widely lauded Novato Community Hospital in addition to its other North Bay facilities.

There is no public indication that Leapfrog’s hospital assessments play any role in the potential for medical malpractice lawsuits. A representative from Napa-based medical malpractice insurance firm The Doctors Company was unavailable on Tuesday for comment.

Meanwhile, Leapfrog’s grades for other North Bay hospitals didn’t change from the spring.

Continuing to receive an “A” grade for safety were Kaiser Permanente’s four medical centers in the North Bay, located in San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Vacaville and Vallejo. Adventist Health St. Helena also remained at the top, according to Leapfrog.

The two health care systems issued press releases in which they credit staff and clinicians for the high marks.

Retaining their “B” grades were NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, both operated by NorthBay Healthcare; Sutter Health’s Novato Community Hospital and Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Both Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the district-owned MarinHealth Medical Center stayed at a “C” grade, according to Leapfrog.

There were no hospitals in the North Bay that received a grade below “C,” according to Leapfrog.

Other rating systems can tell a different story

As an example of how results can vary, some North Bay hospitals that didn’t rank high with Leapfrog scored well in assessments by other organizations.

For example, some North Bay hospitals that Leapfrog did not give an “A” grade to were assigned the highest possible score from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which every July releases its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

The agency measures five areas of a hospital’s quality from data the hospitals report to the federal agency. In addition to patient experience, measurements also include mortality, safety of care, readmission, and timely and effective care.

This year, CMS reported it gave 429 hospitals across the nation a five-star rating — the highest possible. There are more than 6,000 hospitals in the nation, according to the American Hospital Association.

CMS awarded five stars to five hospitals in North Bay, including Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, which Leapfrog had dropped from an “A” to a “B” in its fall survey.

CMS also gave five stars to Novato Community Hospital, which Leapfrog kept at a “B” grade.

But Leapfrog and CMS were of like minds in assigning top ratings to Adventist Health St. Helena and Kaiser’s Vallejo hospital.

CMS also gave a five-star rating to Adventist Health Clear Lake. The facility didn’t appear at all on Leapfrog’s graded report, which the watchdog said could be for reasons such as there not being enough publicly available data.

CMS did not assign a one-star rating, the lowest, to any North Bay hospitals.

Meanwhile, Healthgrades, a Denver-based organization that provides an online resource of physician information for consumers, annually evaluates U.S. hospitals on mortality rates and in-hospital complications, taking into consideration patient risk factors such as age, gender and medical condition.

Healthgrades gathers its data from a government directory of all active providers in the country, CMS patient surveys, claims data and third-party sources, according to its website.

Each year in March, Healthgrades announces its Patient Safety Excellence Awards, given to hospitals across the nation that rank in the top 10% for patient safety.

This year, Healthgrades recognized more than 50 hospitals in California, including three in the North Bay: Queen of the Valley, Novato Community Hospital and Kaiser San Rafael.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.

