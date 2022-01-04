Petaluma home-repairs nonprofit leader retires; Marin Housing Authority exec steps down

Jane Hamilton, 70, has retired as executive director of Rebuilding Together Petaluma, the grant- and donation-funded nonprofit aimed at helping older adults and residents with disabilities accomplish critical home repairs.

Started in the 1990s as Christmas in April, Rebuilding Together Petaluma once brought together about 100 volunteers to tackle a series of projects around town. But Hamilton, a former Petaluma City Council member, voted to approve funding for the organization when it was established locally, saw more potential in the group. After taking over in 2008, she and Program Manager Victoria O’Riley moved quickly to expand the nonprofit’s footprint.

“We immediately made it two big volunteer days per year, and then we started doing year-round projects,” Hamilton said. “We more than doubled the budget and more than doubled the year-round projects.”

Today, the nonprofit boasts an army of some 600 regular volunteers, reliable HUD funding through the city of Petaluma and partnerships with home improvement stores such as Friedman’s and Lowe’s that have helped Rebuilding Together Petaluma help hundreds of residents in the past decade-plus.

Drake Cunningham (Crissy Pascual / Argus-Courier) Dec. 7, 2021

Hamilton’s replacement is Drake Cunningham. He said he’s hopeful for the return of large, in-person volunteer projects starting in April. It would be the first such large volunteer gathering since the fall of 2019 due to the pandemic,

The nonprofit’s $500,000 to $1 million annual budget is partially supplemented by HUD funding, which ensures most of the projects are for the benefit of older adults or residents who have disabilities.

—

The head of the Marin Housing Authority has resigned to lead the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority in Las Vegas.

The Marin Independent Journal reported Dennis Rodoni, president of the Marin County Board of Supervisors, said Lewis Jordan’s last day on the job was Dec. 31.

“I want to thank Lewis Jordan for his service to the Housing Authority and appreciate his hard work in these very challenging times,” Rodoni wrote.

His appointment as executive director was confirmed at the Las Vegas authority’s Dec. 16 meeting, according to an audio recording posted by the agency online.

The Marin Housing Authority is a public corporation governed by a commission appointed by the Board of Supervisors. The commission consists of seven members – five supervisors and two public housing tenants. The authority oversees 496 public housing units, including 296 at Golden Gate Village in Marin City, and 2,187 federal housing vouchers.