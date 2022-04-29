Subscribe

People-to-people business still key to banking in internet world, Sonoma County CEO says

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 29, 2022, 8:00AM
Updated 56 minutes ago

CEO Spotlight

Editor’s note: Summit State Bank is the sponsor of the monthly CEO Spotlight but has no input into the questions asked or the people interviewed.

In this monthly series, the Business Journal talks with who occupy the lofty spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

While the bottom line is important, ultimately a community bank is more about people than numbers.

At least that’s the philosophy of Brian Reed, CEO and president of Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank.

Taking the top job in 2020, the 63-year-old Reed has seen the world of banking evolve through his decades in the industry.

For example, people do more and more financial transactions online. Yet Reed believes there will always be a place for the local bank branch.

“I see banking like retail. You have the internet taking a portion of sales, but people still like to touch and feel what they are buying. I think it is true with banking, especially community banking,” Reed said. “There are relationships there. They like talking to people instead of purely doing everything electronically.”

In 1982, Summit State Bank started as a savings and loan. Today it is a commercial bank with assets of $958 million as of the end of 2021 and more than 100 employees at five branches in Sonoma County.

Here is a conversation between Reed and the Business Journal.

What is your opinion about the future of the national economy? And how will that affect your business?

There is a heightened level of uncertainty in the future brought about by the pandemic, which resulted in higher unemployment and supply chain interruptions which have contributed to higher inflation and expected increases in interest rates. We now have a worldwide event, with Russia invading Ukraine, which is expected to further acerbate supply-chain issues and inflation.

The level of uncertainty creates disruptions in the economy, but it also presents opportunities. Summit State Bank has shown that we are able to pivot with market disruptions and figure out ways to help our customers and prospects while keeping our risks low. Sometimes the opportunities occur as larger institutions make broad strategy changes and are no longer able to serve some of their customers and that opens a door for us.

If you could change one government regulation, what would it be and why?

I would like to see the tax-exempt status for credit unions change. The law is over 100 years old and much has changed since then. It provides an unfair advantage as they are able to offer customers the same products and services as banks with the competitive advantage that they don’t pay taxes.

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being located in the North Bay and doing business here?

We have consistently good metrics in terms of our local economics compared to state and national numbers. We are somewhat insulated from the problems that larger communities have, as we haven’t overbuilt or overburdened our infrastructure.

Recent fires and power outages have displaced people and could be an issue in the future. However, the pandemic created an influx of people to Sonoma County from higher density areas.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of being a local bank compared to a national bank?

The advantage is that the customer has access to the decision-makers who collaborate and respond quickly to their needs. The disadvantage is that the national banks have the resources to competitively price below what community banks can if they so choose.

Where will your business and industry be in the next five years?

The issues facing the industry are on-going. Fintech (financial technology) is an issue. There is a segment of the population that more and more is looking to things electronically, so you have to do things as an institution to partner with fintech to provide that or figure out how to do it on your own to some degree.

How does a community bank incorporate technology as part of our product offerings and can we do it effectively or do we succumb to the big banks?

There are many unknowns like cryptocurrency and how it will impact our business should we decide to engage in that line of business. What I believe we have done well to survive different trends is to address our customers’ needs and not address every industry issue.

Related: Local banks and credit unions are wary of Fed digital currency proposal
Related: Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks and fraud

What concerns do you have for your business and industry looking out five years?

The lack of young adults who are interested in the financial services industry. In the Great Recession there was negative press on the financial industry as a whole and a lot of people could not differentiate between Main Street and Wall Street so all institutions got lumped into this bad group.

As our employee base matures and people retire, the solution is to foster a culture that is attractive to young talent. What I am really pointing out is what everybody is going through, not just banks. It is hard to find and keep good employees, so your critical pathway is not just compensation related, it’s offering career growth, intellectual growth, a good cultural fit, something where they enjoy coming to work.

CEO Spotlight

Editor’s note: Summit State Bank is the sponsor of the monthly CEO Spotlight but has no input into the questions asked or the people interviewed.

In this monthly series, the Business Journal talks with who occupy the lofty spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

What are you doing to attract employees? How has recruitment changed since the start of the pandemic?

Many of our employees have been in the industry for years and have significant personal contacts. We also work with the local colleges and have built a reputation as an employee-focused employer.

Are wages the answer to recruiting great talent? Why or why not?

Partly, but the bigger attraction for great talent is knowing that there is an opportunity for career growth and knowing that the business is growing and is forward thinking.

What trends that affect your industry keep you up at night?

Employees. It is a struggle to attract and retain employees, especially this past year.

You were with Summit State Bank four years before becoming CEO in April 2020, which was one-month into the pandemic. What have the last two years been like in the banking industry compared to prior years?

Completely different because of the complexity of pandemic-imposed workplace issues, working from home, what rules change daily, keeping employees and customers safe, and continuing to grow our core business as well as lending out a high volume of PPP loans.

(U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program offered forgivable loans designed to keep workers employed during the pandemic.)

What do you attribute Summit State Bank’s record net income in 2021 to?

We grew our core business significantly while improving our margins and our non-interest income.

A couple things were going on the last couple of years. One was interest rates were significantly down in the beginning of 2020, then the pandemic and restrictions related to shelter in place. The effect of both of those things on the banking industry overall was that many banks tended to not be able to grow their core business, their loan business in the last couple of years.

There was a focus on PPP. What we were able to do effectively was grow our core lending business while doing a significant amount of PPP. That growth in core business while PPP is winding down is what is driving the earnings. Our core was way up. That was a critical component for us.

What qualities in other executives do you try to emulate?

The good ones! It’s more about recognizing the strengths in other people and consulting with them versus me emulating them. Qualities come from within, and you recognize qualities that work for other people or qualities that don’t work.

What was the hardest lesson you learned early in your career which you now recognize as an important one?

Humility is something you learn over time. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what position you hold you will get knocked down. You must learn that at any time you will get knocked down and you need to learn how to respond when it happens.

What advice would you give someone just starting his or her career in your industry?

Focus on learning and diversifying your knowledge. Diversifying your knowledge base also helps hedge against one skill becoming obsolete. Diversification also allows higher level thinking, opening the door to being able to build a strategic vision.

What was your first job? What was your first career job?

I was recruited out of graduate school as an analyst in a bank training program that focused on lending and credit. I worked with the FDIC on a three-month internship in Oklahoma City working out problem loans from a failed bank.

When you were a child, teenager, even in college, is this the job you thought you would have one day? If not, what were your earlier career aspirations?

Like so many young adults, I had no idea. In college, my minor was in coaching and I loved coaching volleyball.

I was coaching my kids into their teenage years. I coached 10-plus years; soccer and basketball. I thoroughly enjoy coaching. I have taken what I know about coaching effectively and it’s part of me at work.

The part I love is the coaching part. It is looking at each individual and understanding what they need from me. Coaching is all about getting people to achieve what they are capable of. To do that at work I feel like I am a coach.

What from your childhood was a clear sign you would one day have an executive leadership position?

I have always been the organizer. When I was young, I would call up my friends and organize some sort of game or gathering.

Editor’s note: Summit State Bank is the sponsor of the monthly CEO Spotlight but has no input into the questions asked or the people interviewed.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette