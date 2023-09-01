Permit Sonoma hosts open house to help locals with new submission process

Need help with submitting permits? Permit Sonoma is holding an open house to answer any Digital Plan Room questions and help community members submit plans effectively with its new system.

Members of the public are inviting to the Permit Center on Friday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for activities for learning how to use the new Digital Plan Room.

Live demonstrations will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Following each demonstration, there will be a 30 minute Q&A discussion. Live demonstrations have limited capacity and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers can bring their laptops and questions about the new review process for submitting and managing their permit applications. There will be computers available for customers to use, and staff will be present to answer specific questions.

Visit the Permit Sonoma website at permitsonoma.org for documentation on new the tools and processes. Permit Sonoma is located at 2550 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa.