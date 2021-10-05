Petaluma baker uses Scotch whisky from Napa Valley to advance business

Pairing scotch with bread is helping Veronica Herico get her baking business off the ground.

Launching a startup, Pane di Vero, out of her Petaluma home last May, she is receiving $10,000 from the Entrepreneurial Spirit Fund by a Napa-based Scotch whisky brand. The grant program, spawned by SIA brand founder Carin Luna-Ostaseski, was formed to assist minority-run entrepreneurs and has awarded $250,000 to entrepreneurs of varying ethnicities.

As one in 25 grant recipients due to receive funding Oct. 8, Herico, 31, plans to put the money to good use. The part-time public relations consultant wants to fund marketing efforts and set aside a reserve for equipment as it becomes necessary.

After a two-year stint working at a variety of technology firms in San Francisco, Herico decided to leave the industry in 2018 and take a year off to find her true passion. She went backpacking around the world, landing at a farm in Italy that spurred a love of baking bread. Her business name stands for “true bread” in Italian.

“I got into (baking) for fun. I never thought I’d go into it professionally,” she said.

But once in Italy, she was hooked.

“It gave me an inside look at food traditions, and thought: ‘Maybe I should be a baker,’” she said.

She returned from her sabbatical and trained at the Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma. She started out making rustic-style bread and pastries for her family and friends last March as the COVID-19 shutdowns began to grip the nation.

By the end of the year, she had brought in $11,000 in revenue expanding into home delivery to customers. She makes a variety of baked goods, including pretzels, brioche, rolls, pizza crusts, focaccia and bagels. She delivers to customers in Sonoma, San Francisco and Marin counties.

Herico, who is part Puerto Rican and Filipino, said she accepted funding from SIA Scotch because she was inspired by Luna-Ostaseski’s story.

Luna-Ostaseski also fell unexpectedly into her line of work — calling her rite of passage a “love story” of sorts.

It started with a friend asking her out for a drink at a bar in New York where she lived a few decades ago. When whiskey was suggested, she said, “No, that’s my grandfather’s liquor.”

She loved it, especially the sipping part.

“You take your time with it. This is so important at a time when things are so temporary and disposable,” said Luna-Ostaseski, a Cuban American.

The former graphic designer launched SIA Scotch whisky — SIA stands for “Scotch is awesome” — in 2012 from a Kickstarter campaign that netted $50,000 from 250 donors.

“I thought, ‘How can I bring a whole new audience to this industry?’” she said.

The whisky is bottled in Scotland at a production facility with 20 other brands. Luna-Ostaseski declined to disclose production and financial data for her privately-held company, but she did indicate she has grand plans to expand outside of the five states she distributes to Illinois, Florida, New York, Nevada and California.

Currently, SIA may be found in markets such as Total Wine, Bev Mo and Nob Hill.

“I don’t want to expand too quickly,” she said.

Along the way, the 44-year-old entrepreneur knew there would be challenges in a male-dominated industry. One time she showed up for a distribution meeting and was surrounded by 10 white men.

“I went into this with all my armor on because I thought of it as an old boys club,” she said.

But it helps to have friends of the female persuasion. For example, she received encouragement and advice from the “Whisky Sisters,” two sisters running a scotch import company based in Scotland.

“The most doors open to me have been by women,” she said.

So Luna-Ostaseski is paying it forward.

“Helping others really fills me up,” she said, adding her plans to continue with the entrepreneur spirit awards in future years.

“I would love to make this kind of program obsolete. But there’s a lot more work to do,” she said.

