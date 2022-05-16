Petaluma brewer Lagunitas rolls out $4M hard iced tea venture

A $4 million investment, Lagunitas is taking its brewing up a whole new experience by introducing spiked iced tea.

Bought by global producer Heineken in 2017, the Petaluma brewer added a new peach flavor in May to its Disorderly House brand, which was launched in March.

With its “disorderly” name, Lagunitas spokeswoman Paige Guzman said the company has embraced a part of its heritage. In 2005, the company was subject to an Alcoholic Beverage Control sting operation relative to alleged pot on the brewer’s premises.

Instead of cowering to law enforcement’s advances, Guzman said founder Tony Magee took full advantage by producing beer brews with names like “Undercover Investigation Shut-down Ale.”

“We like to give a nod to our history,” Guzman told the Business Journal.

Now, the company aims to re-emerge from the pandemic with more to offer a drinking public itching to celebrate and escape after two years of being pent-up, Guzman explained.

“When you look at Lagunitas’ roots in the craft IPA market, we’ve always zigged where others have zagged. We know a whole lot of consumers are looking for something else to make new friends with,” she said.

Besides Peach Slice, the Varie tea pack in 12-ounce cans includes Yuzu Lemon and Mixed-Up Berries as other options in the Disorderly House brand. The tea is made with no artificial sweeteners, less sugar, fewer calories, a reduced level of alcohol content (5% for Disorderly TeaHouse) and lighter flavors.

Lagunitas is banking on the potential growth of the canned beverage market.

Guzman indicated the Sonoma County brewer sells almost an even split in beverages in cans versus glass bottles, with the former expected to pass the latter by year’s end, the company claims.

“We’re seeing more beer brewers blurring the lines between alcoholic and (traditionally) non-alcoholic beverages,” said Duane Stanford, president of the Beverage Digest, a trade magazine celebrating its 40th year. “The reason is such that young consumers are very experimental. To them, beer no longer cuts it. The young generations like spiked beverages with a little sugar.”