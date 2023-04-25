Petaluma nonprofit CEO wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Living in the North Bay for a decade, Chris Cabral would love to see a material reduction in homelessness in Sonoma County, and she wants to be part of that solution.

Raised in the Midwest, the former Coast Guard servicewoman stayed in Petaluma after being stationed there in 2013. Now, the recently named CEO of Petaluma-based Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) is working to end homelessness in the North Bay through community engagement and government partnerships.

“In 2023, I decided I wanted to play a larger role in ending homelessness in my own community, she said

Cabral’s post-military career began in 2014 as a human resources director within the affordable housing industry. In 2017, she joined Nation’s Finest — a nonprofit serving homeless veterans — and in 2019 was named chief operating officer.

“For several years I worked diligently to develop a strong understanding of the industry, including affordable housing development and homelessness services at the local, state, and federal levels,” she said.

Those years laid the foundation for her leadership role at COTS, and Cabral’s goals for 2023 include increasing education opportunities for community members interested in homelessness solutions and expanding assistance to unsheltered individuals leaving hospital settings.

Outside of her work at COTS, Cabral serves as Board Chair for Trips for Kids Bay Area and as a board member for Legal Aid of Marin. She enjoys playing music and anything outdoors.

While Cabral knows she has a lot to learn from mentors and colleagues, she says the greatest thing about holding her position under 40 is, “that I have several decades left to create broad impact in the Sonoma County community.”