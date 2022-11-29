Petaluma vacation rental platform RedAwning acquires Lexicon Travel’s business

A Petaluma-based company that handles marketing, booking and other services for over 15,000 vacation rentals in the U.S. and Europe, has acquired the business of a Utah-based hospitality channel marketing company.

RedAwning.com announced the purchase of the client base from Park City, Utah-based Lexicon Travel Technologies for an undisclosed amount. Booking.com named Lexicon its best-performing North America vacation rental channel connectivity partner in February 2019.

“After we made the decision to sell our business, we looked for a company that would create true synergies with our existing value proposition,” said Joel Inman, CEO and founder of Lexicon, in the Nov. 17 announcement. “As I got to know the RedAwning platform, I realized they have already solved many of the technical challenges Lexicon has been facing. RedAwning brings true technology and automation to channel management that delivers value through higher conversion with essentially zero manual work.”

Tim Choate, CEO of RedAwning.com, said the company already supports all the hospitality property management systems (PMS) and channels as Lexicon.

RedAwning handles for property managers revenue management, declined credit card handling and instant automatic publishing on channels such as eBay, Vacation Rentals by Choice and Google as well as online marketplaces like Expedia, Booking.com, HomeAway/VRBO and Airbnb.