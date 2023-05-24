Petaluma’s Arrow Benefits Group expands reach with Sacramento-area hire

Arrow Benefits Group, a benefits consulting firm in Petaluma, has named Scott Carpenter to the role of senior benefits adviser. The company describes Carpenter as a relationship-driven and seasoned insurance professional with a lens for the revolution of employee benefits in the last few years.

“Benefits play a huge role in attracting employees,” said Carpenter. “It’s not just about designs and rates. There are many moving parts to consider. My role is to educate and support my clients as they build their workforce.”

The company says Carpenter’s appointment will help grow its presence throughout the North Bay and Northern Central Valley region.

“Scott’s energy and insight into the Northern Central Valley marketplace is a great asset to Arrow as we build relationships across the region,” said Arrow CEO Joe Genovese. “His customer focus aligns perfectly with Arrow’s mission to be true partners with our clients.”

Carpenter has 22 years of experience in the field of employee benefits and insurance, working additionally with Keenan AP and Sutter Health Plus. He also ran his own firm, Carpenter and Associates, for 12 years.