Petaluma’s Lagunitas unleashing new labeling with brewery dog

Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face.

Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.

The brewery begun by its founder in 1993 at the kitchen sink and now a part of the beverage conglomerate Heineken is placing a version of “the Lagunitas dog” front and center on the packaging. It’s the first time the version of the dog, which in Lagunitas language, is described as a “mutt.” The company’s motto is “we have a seat at the bar for everyone.”

Lagunitas is among a group of brewers using labeling as a way to mark a milestone in its branding, something a beverage expert says varies for all companies.

Noting it was time for a new universal look across all brands around the globe, the brewery worked up a design that reflects the company’s personality, which Lagunitas spokeswoman Paige Guzman told the Business Journal says involves its love of canines.

Dogs can be found all over the brewery, brought in by customers and employees. Even the brewhouse tanks are named after the pooches that have died. With that, funding animal rescue organizations is a practice the company consistently takes part in. Since 2015, the brewer has donated more than $100,000 to animal shelters. Its latest commitment with Best Friends Animal Society will pledge another $45,000 to the rescue organization.

“We didn’t take this change lightly,” Guzman said.

Lagunitas assembled focus groups to involve its consumers in the new package design.

The company has shown no signs of hedging on making changes through the years. In March, it launched a spiked iced tea product line called the Disorderly TeaHouse brand, a $4 million investment. This latest venture incurred no cost.

The artwork for this cross-the-board packaging was developed for two years in house by staff. The labels are designed to create “a master branding” for its hoppy brand of beers, which includes Lagunitas’s Flagship IPA, Daytime, Hazy Wonder, A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, Super Cluster and Maximus.

‘Quick and easy way’ to get brand traction

Local breweries have adopted varying approaches to changes in packaging.