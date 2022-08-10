Subscribe

Petaluma’s Lagunitas unleashing new labeling with brewery dog

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 10, 2022, 3:36PM
Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face.

Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.

The brewery begun by its founder in 1993 at the kitchen sink and now a part of the beverage conglomerate Heineken is placing a version of “the Lagunitas dog” front and center on the packaging. It’s the first time the version of the dog, which in Lagunitas language, is described as a “mutt.” The company’s motto is “we have a seat at the bar for everyone.”

Lagunitas is among a group of brewers using labeling as a way to mark a milestone in its branding, something a beverage expert says varies for all companies.

Noting it was time for a new universal look across all brands around the globe, the brewery worked up a design that reflects the company’s personality, which Lagunitas spokeswoman Paige Guzman told the Business Journal says involves its love of canines.

Dogs can be found all over the brewery, brought in by customers and employees. Even the brewhouse tanks are named after the pooches that have died. With that, funding animal rescue organizations is a practice the company consistently takes part in. Since 2015, the brewer has donated more than $100,000 to animal shelters. Its latest commitment with Best Friends Animal Society will pledge another $45,000 to the rescue organization.

“We didn’t take this change lightly,” Guzman said.

Lagunitas assembled focus groups to involve its consumers in the new package design.

The company has shown no signs of hedging on making changes through the years. In March, it launched a spiked iced tea product line called the Disorderly TeaHouse brand, a $4 million investment. This latest venture incurred no cost.

The artwork for this cross-the-board packaging was developed for two years in house by staff. The labels are designed to create “a master branding” for its hoppy brand of beers, which includes Lagunitas’s Flagship IPA, Daytime, Hazy Wonder, A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, Super Cluster and Maximus.

‘Quick and easy way’ to get brand traction

Local breweries have adopted varying approaches to changes in packaging.

“We’re not an international brand, so we don’t have a packaging strategy,” Russian River Brewery co-founder Natalie Cilurzo said. “It’s not part of our business model like Lagunitas with its brand refresh.”

Cilurzo said her Windsor-based brewery underwent a revamping of its logo five years ago, which is based on a wilderness scene. But the change was more of a tweak than an overhaul.

In Marin County, Pond Farm Brewing Co. co-owner Stephanie Martens indicated her company takes a different approach of sorts. She has developed a template with a set layout on its packaging on its cans that spells out information like the alcohol content. But that’s as far as it goes for a universal look.

“Each beer has a different look,” she said. “We’re constantly changing the packaging with our brands.”

Duane Stanford, a U.S. beverage industry insider, said he’s found there’s “no set time” brewers will reinvent the label on its packaging, except for those “times a brand has hit a plateau.”

“One quick and easy way to getting traction (on a brand) is to change the label,” he said.

The Atlanta-based beverage industry expert added he’s noticed that, with the massive competitive of ready-to-go drinks, grocery store shelves have become “crowded and loud” nationwide.

“A lot of what’s happening with the craft beer market is companies trying to get attention on the shelf. They ask, ‘How do I stand out?’” he said.

For many beverage makers, a rebranding “might be a good idea” if their core consumers are getting older, he said, while not identifying Lagunitas as falling into this category.

Still, Stanford said “it’s not unusual” for brewers to readily and frequently change their look.

“And I can’t think of too many situations where dogs don’t sell,” he said, chuckling. “People love animals on packaging.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

