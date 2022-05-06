Petaluma's Professional Program Insurance Brokerage buys race track insurer Jones Birdsong

Professional Program Insurance Brokerage has acquired Minnesota-based Jones Birdsong Insurance Services, which insures motorsports entities, including race tracks, racing events, individual competitors and racing teams.

"We are ecstatic to bring the entire team at Jones Birdsong on board. This gives PPIB an opportunity to expand our definition of 'fun & funky' programs with an experienced and successful specialty team," said Susan Etter, president of Petaluma-based Professional Program, in the Thursday announcement.

Jones Birdsong was founded by principal partner and CEO Donald Birdsong in 2011.

Professional Program Insurance Brokerage was formed in 1993. It was created to provide insurance to specialized industries and began with the “permanent cosmetic industry,” which includes tattooing, according to its website. It expanded into medical laser treatment providers and now includes cannabis facilities, e-cigarette producers, and martial arts instruction providers.

In June 2018, the company was sold to New Jersey-based Specialty Program Group, a division of Hub International. Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding and reports it holds 18 portfolio companies.