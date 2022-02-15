Petaluma’s Pure Luxury Transportation hires GM; Empire College adds law professor; Redwood Credit Union adds board member

Nickolai Mathison was hired by Petaluma-based Pure Luxury Transportation as general manager.

“After an exhaustive search over the course of many months we felt like Nickolai brings the right combination of experience and commitment to customer service to our family of employees,” Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Buffo stated.

For the previous eight years, Mathison was general manager and vice president for sales and marketing at Sonoma Promotional Solutions.

Christopher Kerosky has been hired as a professor of law at Empire College School of Law in Santa Rosa.

Kerosky specializes in immigration law for the firm of Kerosky & Gallelli with offices in San Francisco and the North Bay.

Kerosky also was a civil trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. He is a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Law in 1984 and was honorary consul for the Republic of Poland in San Francisco from 2004 to 2019.

Johnathan Logan has been elected as an associate board member for Redwood Credit Union.

Logan is currently the vice president for community engagement at the Marin Community Foundation. Prior to that, he served as general manager for the Marin City Community Services District.

He is a National Urban Fellow and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from City University of New York, Baruch College and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Oral Roberts University.

Ian Munc has completed training at the American Institute for Certified Tax Planners ’ academy and gained the certified tax coach designation.

To earn the designation, Ian Munc completed an intense three-day live training program. he has also agreed to abide by the AICTP Code of Ethics and complete 24 hours of tax-planning continuing education each year, the certification group announced.