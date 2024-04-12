PG&E burying Kenwood electrical lines, announces overnight traffic delays

PG&E is moving about one mile of power lines underground along Highway 12 nearby Kenwood which will limit traffic overnight from Saturday to Friday.

The project is a part of the California utility company’s effort to “eliminate wildfire ignition risk” and improve performance during weather-related power outages, according to a PG&E press release.

PG&E crews began undergrounding powerlines from Pythian Road to Adobe Canyon Road on Sunday and are expected to finish on Friday. Crews are working overnight from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce the impact of lane closures and traffic delays.

“Undergrounding these power lines will nearly eliminate wildfire ignition risk in that area and is expected to reduce wildfire safety and weather-related power outages,” Vice President of PG&E’s North Coast Region Dave Canny said in the press release.

“We are excited that this project is underway. PG&E’s undergrounding work in Kenwood is one of several projects we are undertaking in Sonoma to improve safety and reliability for our customers,” Canny added.

Beginning in 2021, PG&E aimed to underground approximately 10,000 miles of powerlines in and near high fire-threat areas as part of Community Wildfire Safety Program, a PG&E press release said.

