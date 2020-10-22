PG&E cancels planned power outages in North Bay due to changing weather conditions

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reversed course on a planned power outage for the North Bay Thursday morning after dangerous fire weather conditions were less severe than initially forecast.

Over 3,400 customers in the North Bay mountains across Sonoma and Napa counties were slated to lose power as early as 3 a.m. But the utility announced later on Thursday morning that the Bay Area would not be impacted for the duration of the current red flag warning, which took effect Wednesday at 10 p.m. and expires at 8 a.m. on Friday.

“The adverse weather that was expected didn’t materialize,” PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said.

About 32,000 customers in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills were still affected by the shut-off.

PG&E had notified thousands of customers in the North Bay about the potential shut-off multiple times over the course of the week, and said it would start de-energizing electrical lines overnight Wednesday.

An estimated 135 customers were alerted in Sonoma County, 3,296 in Napa County and another 127 in Lake County.

The utility company’s decision to cancel the shut-off in the North Bay came after its website and online resources had posted information declaring an outage began early Thursday morning. PG&E’s maps showed active outages on the eastern outskirts of Sonoma County and across northern Napa County for several hours Thursday morning.

If a shut-off is authorized, PG&E posts those tools so they’re readily available for anyone who wants to access them, Tostado said. If the company later reverses course, they have to go back and change them to reflect the new information, she said, which is why its website showed outages in the North Bay.

“We appreciate everything our customers have done to prepare for this event and future events,” Tostado said. “We try to communicate (throughout and before) an event is called. It’s always a possibility, if conditions improve, we do not go forward. This is something we communicate with customers. In other cases, if we see weather conditions that worsen, the scope can increase.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.