PG&E to hold California North Coast webinars on wildfire safety, power shutoffs
Pacific Gas & Elcctric Co. in June plans to hold webinars to answer questions from customers in Lake, Napa, Marin, Sonoma and other Northern California counties about preparing for wildfires and power shutoffs and progress made in preventing them.
The Thursday webinar events take place each week from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will continue through the summer. The following webinars are planned for June:
- June 3 – Butte County
- June 10 – Colusa, Glenn, Placer and Yuba counties
- June 17 – Lake County
- June 24 – Napa County
- June 30 – Marin and Sonoma counties
During the events, the PG&E team is set to discuss:
- PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts
- Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events
- Improvements to PG&E’s safety technology and tools
Although the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.
For information on how to participate, the full webinar events schedule, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.
More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.