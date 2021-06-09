PG&E to hold California North Coast webinars on wildfire safety, power shutoffs

Pacific Gas & Elcctric Co. in June plans to hold webinars to answer questions from customers in Lake, Napa, Marin, Sonoma and other Northern California counties about preparing for wildfires and power shutoffs and progress made in preventing them.

The Thursday webinar events take place each week from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will continue through the summer. The following webinars are planned for June:

June 3 – Butte County

June 10 – Colusa, Glenn, Placer and Yuba counties

June 17 – Lake County

June 24 – Napa County

June 30 – Marin and Sonoma counties

During the events, the PG&E team is set to discuss:

PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts

Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after PSPS events

Improvements to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

Although the webinar events will focus on regional work in the listed counties, all PG&E customers are welcome to join. Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and a dial-in number is available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For information on how to participate, the full webinar events schedule, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.