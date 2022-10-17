Photos: Impact Napa event brings together local business, civic leaders
North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference at the Napa Valley Welcome Center in Napa the afternoon of Oct. 13 brought together local civic and business leaders for networking and information-sharing.
Here are the panelists who spoke at the event about the local economy and what the business community is looking for in news coverage:
- Whitney Diver-McEvoy, president, Yountville Chamber of Commerce
- Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO, Visit Napa Valley
- Lorez Bailey, publisher, North Bay Business Journal
- Anthony Borders, editor, North Bay Business Journal