Photos: Impact Napa event brings together local business, civic leaders

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 16, 2022, 5:00PM

North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference at the Napa Valley Welcome Center in Napa the afternoon of Oct. 13 brought together local civic and business leaders for networking and information-sharing.

Here are the panelists who spoke at the event about the local economy and what the business community is looking for in news coverage:

  • W﻿hitney Diver-McEvoy, president, Yountville Chamber of Commerce
  • L﻿insey Gallagher, president and CEO, Visit Napa Valley
  • L﻿orez Bailey, publisher, North Bay Business Journal
  • A﻿nthony Borders, editor, North Bay Business Journal

