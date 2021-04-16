Plan for permanent fixes to key California Wine Country connector Highway 37 take shape

To take the survey, go to: www.resilient37.org/questionnaire . To show where you have an interest or concern, go to www.Resilient37.org/SR37Map . To provide a comment or sign up for updates, go to StateRoute37@dot.ca.gov .

After years of increasing traffic congestion, periodic highway flooding and levee breaks caused by rising tides and torrential rain, a three-pronged effort is being pursued to resolve this recurring scenario along a 21-mile section of State Route 37 from Highway 101 in Novato to Mare Island and I-80 including short term, interim and permanent remedies.

The plan for the highway, which frequently sees 10-mile bottlenecks, a 30-minute morning commute and a 1.5-hour afternoon commute to and from Solano County, was discussed during a live, two-hour virtual Town Hall meeting Thursday with State Senators Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, serving as co-hosts with additional input from county supervisors and transportation officials from four North Bay counties including Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano.

Here’s the Resilient 37 Executive Steering Committee’s three-pronged plan:

• Conduct an Ultimate Resilient Sea Level Rise Design Alternatives Assessment focusing on Highway 37 within Marin and Sonoma counties between U.S. 101 and Highway 121. The future risk assessment process is scheduled to be finalized by August.

• Develop a comprehensive multimodal corridor plan to identify goals, corridor needs and challenges, and project priorities for various modes of travel to inform decision-making and future funding; and

• Continue a corridor-wide effort known as planning and environmental linkage (PEL) to identify and narrow the range of alternatives to be advanced for environmental review and construction.

This accelerated PEL process includes fast tracking the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental reviews.

The first in a series PEL corridor-wide public meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 26. Details on how to attend the virtual event will be posted to www.Resilient37.org.

Andy Fremier, deputy executive director of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, said the PEL analysis will address flood protection and sea level rise issues; watershed preservation and the protection of endangered species; transit options to move more people with less congestion; bicycle and pedestrian paths; how to maintain access for the long term with connection points plus property access and recreational opportunities.

He said this process will also help derive specific corridor-wide design alternatives: between highways 101 and 121, and from Highway 121 to Mare Island.

“The purpose is to know the full range of solutions to address with the public and to answer questions like: Is this the best location, should a direct route over water be more efficient or should new possible routes be designated?” Fremier added.

State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa

“This section of Route 37 handles some 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles per day, a volume expected to increase by 50% over the next 20 years,” said Dodd.

“Our objective is to create a safer, reliable and resilient Highway 37 and to include public input gleaned from an online questionnaire along with suggestions and preferences on the various alternatives under consideration.”

In addition, there are flood reduction projects underway along the highway. One reduces flooding through CalTrans efforts from Highway 101 to Sears Point that include new paving and repairing low spots, building concrete walls, adding drains, controlling water with flood gates, dams and pumps, as well as having inflatable barriers. Several of these improvements have already been made.

Officials are considering a potential initiative that involves removing the median fixed barrier and using a movable barrier as an interim solution to add a carpool lane for the east and west bound lanes during morning and evening commutes from Sonoma Raceway to Mare Island. A study is also being conducted for a way to raise the roadbed from Hwy 101 to Sears Point.

Another option would also allow the shoulder to be used as a carpool lane to create four lanes, while another possible approach would build a four-lane highway with carpool lanes during peak periods. To help address climate change, encourage ride sharing and micro transit as well as make express bus transit feasible on the corridor, all options being considered would add carpool lane(s).

Caltrans and the MTC are leading studies on a long-term objective that would lift the corridor out of the marshlands and lead to the construction of a bridge over San Pablo Bay. Alternative road alignment(s) away from marshland are also on the table for consideration as options for the existing route.

Senator Dodd said, “This corridor is vital. Over half of SR 37 users are from Solano County and 25% are from the City of Vallejo. Furthermore, this is the only major evacuation route from the North Bay if the San Rafael/Richmond Bridge should go out.”