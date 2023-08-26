Planning Commission green-lights more apartments at South Vallejo complex

Vallejo is advancing a development that seeks to add more than 120 units — with two dozen reserved for low-income residents — to an existing apartment complex in the city.

The Vallejo Planning Commission unanimously adopted multiple resolutions during its regular Aug. 21 meeting that allows developers to move forward with the West Harbor Park project, an extension to the apartment complex at 961 Porter St. in south Vallejo. Klein Financial Corp., the developer for the project, will reserve two dozen of the proposed units for low-income tenants for a minimum of 55 years, subsidized using revenue generated from the complex's townhouse units.

The number of low-income units surpasses what the city would typically allow for at the location. Base zoning permits, according to a Vallejo staff presentation, permits 25 units an acre, allowing for 104 units on the 4.16-acre site, solely using the city's guidelines.

But coupled with the state's Bonus Density Law, the developer is allowed to design up to 154 units in the same space. The Bonus Density Law, passed in 1979 and most recently updated by state lawmakers last year, grants housing projects the ability to develop more units in exchange for providing a minimum number of affordable ones. Projects that dedicate 15% of their development to low-income units, for instance, would receive a density increase of up to 50%.

The Harbor Park project, in comparison, received more than a 45% density bonus for earmarking nearly 20% of its units as low-income. "(The project) goes beyond the city's requirements for affordability, and it's a commitment that reflects our desire to really serve the community as a whole," said Robert Klein, president of the firm proposing the development.

California's Bonus Density Law also offers developers a number of exemptions from regulations and standards, based on the number of affordable units proposed. Those two exemptions are categorized as concessions, which a planner receives to reduce project costs, and waivers, which bypass construction standards that would otherwise make a project physically impossible.

The Klein Financial Corp. secured two concessions and eight waivers for its project, some of which include providing fewer covered parking spaces than required, exceeding building height limits and reducing the required unit dimensions for private open space. These exemptions, however, do not conflict with health and safety building codes under state law.

"Private and common open space are essential to the quality of life of our residents," Planning Manager Margaret Kavanaugh-Lynch said during Monday's meeting. "We love those minimum dimensions, we enforce them to the tee — unless you're getting something better. And in this case, you're getting this affordable housing component."

The West Harbor Park project has been in the works between city staff and the project developer for two years and would add a circular loop road connecting the existing apartments with the proposed ones. Developers told the planning commission the proposed units would sit on land that has remained unutilized within the site. They plan to include 30,000 feet of landscaping using drought-resistant flora and electric vehicle chargers, in addition to the three buildings that would house the proposed units.