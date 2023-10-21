Planning Commission signs off on Hotel Project Sonoma

A dozen years after it was initially proposed, the Sonoma Planning Commission approved the draft environmental impact report for what’s being called the “Hotel Project Sonoma” on West Napa Street.

The approval came after a lengthy discussion on Thursday. It clears the path for the 1.6-acre project to move forward with its 18-month construction schedule, unless an appeal is filed within eight business days of the approval.

Officials with Kenwood Investments, the developer behind the hotel, are still deciding whether the project is financially feasible, however, citing the rising cost of materials and labor, as well as the additional fees required by the city.

“The market has changed dramatically,” Darius Anderson, founder and CEO of Kenwood Investments, told the Index-Tribune. “We really need to review the economics and see if it still works, which will take a couple of weeks.”

The developers emphasized the many changes made to the project over its years in the pipelines of City Hall.

“We’ve been at this for 12 years. I was a lot younger then,” said Bill Hooper, the project manager for Kenwood Investments. “I need to remind everybody how many changes we’ve made. When we first came in here, we had a 120,000-square-foot project. The hotel is now less than 60,000 square feet.”

Anderson is a managing partner of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns the Index-Tribune. Hooper formerly served as the media company’s chief operating officer.

Hotel Project Sonoma DEIR

With a vote of 5-1, the planning commission supported the new design, which calls for a 65,000-square-foot hotel with 62 guest rooms, an 80-seat restaurant, a spa and a raised swimming pool veranda and eight residential units. The site would include 130 parking spaces, 113 of which would be contained in an underground garage with valet service, with 17 surface-level spots.

The project is designed by Michael Ross of RossDrulisCusenbery Architecture in Sonoma.

“I appreciate everyone’s input over the past 12 years,” said Commissioner Shelia O’Neill. “I think as a result this project has gotten tweaked and refined and is certainly a much better project.”

Planning Commission Chair Larry Barnett recused himself from the review and vote, citing a “complicated” history with the project. Inspired in part by the “Hotel Project Sonoma,” Barnett led the Hotel Limitation Initiative, a ballot measure that sought to limit any new hotels to 25 rooms or fewer. That measure narrowly failed in 2013.

Despite the substantial changes to the project, commissioners were not done tweaking it before final approval. A majority of speakers expressed support during public comment, although several questioned the environmental costs, specifically related to water use.

But housing was the main topic of discussion.

“This is a housing policy decision you’re making tonight,” Commissioner Bill Willers said. “There are very few apartments in our community. What we now have is a community that’s striving to find rental units, a community that’s striving to find affordable housing units, and a market that’s driving all of that away. We can’t even keep students in our schools because of our housing policies currently.”

Because the project does not contain the required number of housing units, the commission agreed to allow Kenwood to pay a $2.2 million fee to the city’s housing trust fund. That cost may make the project financially out of reach, Anderson said.

“They may have priced us out of the market,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”

Residential Component

City code requires Kenwood Investments to create new residential housing on roughly half the project’s footprint — about 43,000 square feet — but under its agreement, it will provide half of that in units and pay the in-lieu fee for the rest.

The eight housing units — two of which would be designated as affordable — would cover 21,000 square feet, while Kenwood Investments could pay the $100 per square foot in-lieu fee for the remaining 22,000 square feet.

The $2.2 million for the city’s housing trust fund could be reduced, however, if Kenwood chooses to convert seven existing market-rate housing units on site into deed-restricted affordable housing. It could also purchase and protect expiring deed-restricted affordable units off site, or purchase market-rate housing and convert it to deed-restricted affordable units. Anderson said he wasn’t sure which, if any, of those options they would choose.

Commissioner Matt Wirick said the proposal “has the potential to be the most significant, in terms of its contribution to affordable housing, in our history.”