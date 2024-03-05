Point Reyes land in West Marin proposed for 27-lot subdivision

The owner of an 82-acre property adjacent to Point Reyes Station is exploring the feasibility of subdividing it into 27 parcels.

Xiaoqing Zeng, a supervising engineer for Stetson Engineers in San Rafael, submitted a pre-application at the end of January to the Marin County Community Development Agency requesting feedback on the plan.

Zeng is representing the property owner, Yan Cui, a San Diego businessman who purchased the land from Giacomini Properties LP last year for about $3.5 million.

The property, located near 11680 Highway 1, consists of four contiguous parcels bounded by Point Reyes-Petaluma Road and Lagunitas Creek to the south, Highway 1 to the west, rural residential housing to the north and open pasture to the east.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8022564&lat=38.0751243&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The majority of the property is undeveloped and consists of pasture, but there is a farmhouse on a parcel near the southwestern end of the property.

"It sounds like a huge project," said Don Dickenson, a Marin County planning commissioner. "I can't recall when there would have been anything of comparable scale in Point Reyes."

Steve Antonaros, president of the Point Reyes Station Village Association, said, "It is an ambitious project in a challenging area. It raises more questions than it answers."

Cui, who is listed as the registered agent for J&G Hotels, a Florida limited liability company, said he emigrated to the United States about 10 years ago. Cui said that when he purchased the property he had no idea how difficult it would be to secure permission to build housing at the site.

"I'm a newcomer; I'm learning English," Cui said. "I don't understand American law."

Cui said he isn't sure what his plans for the property are at this point.

Zeng said the purpose of the pre-application is to determine what is possible. "We have no idea at this time," he said.

Nevertheless, the application outlines a plan to divide the property into 27 parcels varying from 1.49 acres to 5.89 acres. The property is zoned for a density of one residence per 3 acres.

Perhaps most significantly, the application asserts that the property is within an area that is excluded from California Coastal Commission permit requirements.

The order, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors in 1980 and adopted by the Coastal Commission in 1982, encourages developments that lie within a designated Point Reyes Station expansion area.

The exemption explicitly excludes the construction of single-family residences and land divisions in this expansion area from coastal permit requirements.

If the proposed subdivision were deemed exempt from Coastal Commission strictures, the property owner might soon be free to increase the density of the project further.

Marin supervisors will soon decide whether to adopt changes to the county's zoning ordinance that would eliminate a requirement that properties "with sensitive habitat or within the ridge and upland greenbelt or baylands corridor, and properties that lack public water or sewer systems, shall be calculated at the lowest end of the density range."

The Point Reyes Station property lacks water and septic service, so the change might apply to it. Under the county's current zoning ordinance, the development would be limited to a maximum density of one residence per 3 acres. If the supervisors approve the change, however, the owner could propose a density of one residence per acre.

Christina Desser, a county planning commissioner, referred to the Point Reyes pre-application in her decision last month not to recommend that the supervisors approve the development code change. She and Dickenson cast dissenting votes.

"I just think it is good to understand the consequences of the actions that we take," Desser said following the meeting.

Megan Alton, a county planner working on the pre-application said, "Preliminarily, I think they do need a Coastal Commission permit."

However, she said she isn't sure about that.

"I haven't completed all my research into this yet," she said. "There are a lot of other factors that have to be considered because of where it is."

One question might be whether the proposed subdivision qualifies for the land division exemption included in the exclusion order. The Marin County Community Development Agency typically defines land divisions as involving one to four parcels and subdivisions as resulting in five or more parcels.

"The Subdivision Map Act defines 'subdivision' to include any division of land," Deputy County Counsel Brandon Halter wrote in an email. "However, it distinguishes and applies different requirements to subdivisions that result in four or fewer parcels and subdivisions that involve five or more resulting parcels."

Alton, in an email, wrote, "My initial thought was that Categorical Exclusion Order E-81-6 was applicable to 4 or fewer parcels; however, I have not had a chance to read through the entire order yet to confirm that."

Antonaros said, "We expect planning to do a lot of research on what's possible before we even take the proposal seriously."