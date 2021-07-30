Poll: Most Californians connect drought, wildfires to climate change

Drought and its link to climate change is clearly established in the public’s mind, at least according to a poll from the Public Policy Institute of California released July 28.

The group, which declares itself non-partisan, polled a a variety of issues but leaned heavily on the environment.

On that subject, its survey reported 63% of adults say the supply of water is a big problem in their part of California. For the Bay Area (including the North Bay Counties), the figure rises to 70% San Francisco Bay Area.

Historically, in since 2020, the that figure has climbed by 24 points.

Overwhelming majorities believe that climate change is a factor in the environmental challenges now facing the state: 80% say that climate change has contributed to the current drought.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the survey results.