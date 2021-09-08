Poll: North Bay businesses divided on vaccination for customers, employees

Some of the questions vexing businesses these COVID-pandemic days — such as “Should we force employees to show us they have been vaccinated?” — and “Should they be fired?” if not, were part of a recent North Bay Business Journal poll.

And, as probably no surprise, the answer to those questions, as well as queries about what they are doing to hire employees, were as varied as the survey takers, whose organizations range from small businesses and larger companies to nonprofits.

Some business owners were not in the camp of others who would force people to get vaccinated or ask them to take regular tests as a condition of coming into the office.

One survey taker stated: “My people are healthy and careful and wear masks. If they get any symptoms, they stay home until they get a passing Covid test.”

Wrote another: “Unvaccinated people have the right to work — under our Constitution. Vaccination is a personal choice. No, we are not asking employees to test regularly because research on testing asymptomatic people is inconclusive, and some studies show this is leading to more false positives. Additionally, there is no consistent evidence that shows regular testing supports better decision- making to protect employees, customers and the community. There is research that shows the virus is transmissible when symptoms are present (i.e., viral load), so we are continuing with weekly written health screens, daily touch base with the manager and keeping people home when symptoms persist.”

Asked if they were towing a hard line of vaccination to workers, another wrote: “Allowing them to work, but they must be in their own protected workspace and wear appropriate PPE when outside of that workspace or around others. They must avoid close contact at all costs.”

Many who responded indicated that the decision whether or not the employee would lose their job was dependent on their position in the company, but added by a large majority that longevity and experience would not be a factor in making the call.

Commentary on the survey became more intense when it came to whether or not customers should or would be asked if they had been vaccinated.

The ask of whether or not they were already requiring such documentation of customers shows most who responded said they had not gone that far. Many who reported their business had already taken the step said protecting employees was a major issue.

“To ensure the safety of our employees, visitors, and vendors. To reduce liability. For employees, requiring vaccination will likely reduce the number of unexcused absences and medical expenses that translate to our renewal rates (for employee health insurance),” one responder wrote.

Added another of the 28 businesses that responded, “All staff and volunteers who interact with the people we serve also must be vaccinated and masks are mandatory at all times. We serve older adults who are at greatest risk for poor COVID outcomes.”

Some responses indicated businesses were not open to the public yet. Some who apparently do interact with the public now, are saying “no” to verification because of the impact it might have on customer relations.

“That would not be possible and would severely damage the business if we required customers to prove vaccination. I respect people's medical decision to vaccinate or not. We wear masks and take necessary precautions and I feel that's enough. Business is hard enough as- is right now,” wrote one survey taker.

For those who don’t plan to — the idea that it will hurt business resonated most, followed closely by those who most identified with the statement: “For my business, the amount of work it would take to monitor or police the rule would not be worth it, ” followed closely by “Whether or not someone is vaccinated is not my business. ”

Wrote another: “No. I am not a health expert and certainly not going to subject employees to being one.”

Added another who also would not require customers to show proof, “No. I run fitness facilities. Our industry has been impacted as much as any (without additional grants to assist to date). It is hard to develop a strategy that will ensure turning away a percentage of customers at this point. We have developed strategies to clean/sanitize the gyms and to date we have not had a gym related outbreak. The other glaring issue is that while under mask mandates, our staff routinely has to de-escalate mask issues. While under no mask mandate, this issue did not exist,” the survey taker wrote.

Among those businesses on the fence about the issue, “We would like to, but we don't. We require masks. If companies in our trade — wineries — start requiring vaccination to come in, we will follow.”