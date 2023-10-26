Popular farmers market taco vendor getting brick-and-mortar spot in St. Helena

Tasty tacos are drawing attention from St. Helena, down the valley, to the Napa farmers market on West Street.

A sign with six uniquely named tacos is displayed, creating a queue of interested locals. Lines have been struck through five of the six options — sold out merely two hours after the market opened.

But these aren’t your average California street tacos.

The popular business, Ray Ray’s Tacos, takes a Texan staple — the breakfast taco — and fuses it with fresh Californian ingredients. The result marries worlds that typically couldn’t be further apart.

As Ray Ray’s has already delighted local crowds, it now prepares for the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location.

“We will be the first breakfast taco‒focused restaurant in the Bay Area,” said Rachel Wiliams, the chef and owner of Ray Ray’s. “Our goal is to open for breakfast and lunch before the end of the year.”

The future location is the 130-year-old historic Cornerstone building, where Cook Tavern was, on Main Street in St. Helena.

“Before that, it was Armadillo’s, another local fave for families,” she said.

Williams moved to Napa Valley with her family in 2016 to fulfill a lifelong culinary dream.

“I’ve wanted to bring breakfast tacos to the Bay Area since our family moved from Austin to San Francisco,” she said.

She graduated top of her class from the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena. She then worked on special projects at The Restaurant at Meadowood and on the Charter Oak farm, “where I was inspired to explore new flavors and ideas to add to my growing menu of breakfast taco classics,” she said.

Ray Ray’s first debuted in 2019 at the St. Helena Farmers Market. Williams’ tacos, scratch-made salsas and build-at-home taco kits — a favorite among parents — quickly became essential for local families, wineries and Napa Valley visitors.

A North Carolina native, Williams took inspiration from Southern recipes that shaped her childhood and Tex-Mex flavors that became her favorites while living in the Lone Star State.

Shredded brisket, queso and flour tortillas, staples that commonly warm hearts throughout Texas, are found on the menu at Ray Ray’s. In parallel, California represents with ingredients like farm-fresh eggs, avocados, Fresno chiles, pomegranate and pickled kumquat to make tacos, salsas and salads.

The flour tortillas are handmade by Yadira Mora-Negrete at Tortilleria La Unica in Lake County, who also makes gluten-free corn tortillas and chips for Ray Ray’s.

The salsas are a point of pride for Williams. “My salsas are what make the tacos special. They’re the most important ingredient on my menu; we make them in-house from scratch, and I developed the recipes with the help of a lot of taste testers,” she said.

As for the tacos, there is a diverse menu for a wide range of foodies. The Saint Balt is a taco’s take on a BLT, made with bacon, avocado, lettuce, heirloom tomato, cotija cheese and raw chile verde salsa.

Vegetarians or those looking to eat slightly healthier gravitate to the Father Jan, made with vegan refried black beans, avocado, cotija cheese and served on a corn tortilla.

“The Eleanor (bacon, egg, and cheese) and the Debbie (brisket, egg, and cheese) are unsurprisingly our best sellers. But the Dolores, our breakfast taco with mashed potatoes, is the true favorite of our regulars,” she said.

Yes, mashed potatoes.

“Mashed potatoes on a taco seems an unlikely pairing, but if you know, you know,” she said.

The names for the tacos originate from women in Williams’ family. The famous “Eleanor” is named after her grandmother.

“Our rotating signature tacos are named for inspiring, but lesser known, women from history. I love to tell the stories of strong women who do amazing things. It’s what we’re all about,” she said.

The eclectic menu and names have Texas expats delighted that Ray Ray’s is in town.

“Ever since moving here from Texas, I’ve looked for breakfast tacos. Ray Ray’s gives me the comfort of home here in Napa,” said Estee Reeves, a customer.

Famed Napa Valley winemaker Aaron Pott also enjoys Williams’ cooking.

“She masters seasoning and temperature of her meat, poultry and fish perfectly, and the ingredients are always fresh and locally sourced,” Pott said. “She could easily create a Michelin three-star, fine dining experience but prefers to give us instant gratification with the Michelangelo of tacos.”

Today, Ray Ray’s continues to serve at farmers markets, pop-up events and other creative culinary collaborations.

St. Helena was chosen as the first physical location of Ray Ray’s because of advice from one of Williams’ culinary school chefs: “They wisely told me that I should grow my business around my family and not the other way around,” she said.

Once open, Williams plans to serve beer and wine and is excited about other culinary creations that are on the way, like chilaquiles for a Saturday brunch menu.

Williams wants the interior vibe to be warm and lively, “like the farmers market, only inside.”

It’ll be “fast and ... a gathering place for families,” she said, “or a refreshing stop for visitors who need a quick bite before or between wine tastings.”