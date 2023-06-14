Popular store Hello Penngrove expands with Hello Sonoma

Stepping into the brand-new Hello Sonoma location on Broadway is a colorful experience. The bright room is filled with natural light that glows on trinkets, gifts and all the fun items imaginable.

Owner Kaitlin Loewenthal would describe the vibe of her store as playful and cheeky.

“I always love when people are looking at something and they giggle to themselves,” Loewenthal said. “We try to stick to high quality things that are beautiful and functional.”

She’s the middle of three sisters, and the girly influence in the store is clear. It carries a wide variety of items, from home goods and self-care items to children’s clothes and toys. The card walls in the store boast roughly 800 different designs, making the store a one-stop-shop for gifting.

Loewenthal also places emphasis on local goods, something she grew passionate about while running her original store, Hello Penngrove.

She opened Hello Penngrove on a whim in 2015. Her mother had just died, and while she was helping her sister scout out a new location for a hair salon, they happened into the current location of the Penngrove store.

Loewenthal was immediately inspired, which surprised her because she went to school for something entirely different and never thought about owning a retail space.

Her sister didn’t want the space, and Loewenthal had a gut feeling that it was meant for her, so she bought it. That same gut feeling struck again when she stepped into the Sonoma location for the first time just a few months ago.

At the beginning on this year, Loewenthal felt it was the right time for a second location. Hello Penngrove had grown over the past eight years, and she craved expansion. Choosing Sonoma was a no-brainer: Her passion for selling local goods is such a high priority, she knew the new store had to be somewhere she loved.

It was seven weeks from the time she got the keys to 536 Broadway to Hello Sonoma’s opening day May 27. That gut feeling propelled her to move quickly.

In that time, they fully stocked the store, tore down a wall between the space and the one behind it in the building, got local retail, such as McEvoy Ranch, stocked on the shelves and hired more employees.

Loewenthal spent a few days “researching” in Sonoma; she came to town on a few days with her husband and four kids shopping, eating and getting a solid sense of what the local retail culture was like.

While she wanted her to have elements of classic Sonoma shopping, she also wanted to provide a unique inventory to local buyers. Some of the most popular things so far have been the expansive card wall, the shiny keychain rack, personalized necklaces and candles adorned with spunky phrases.

One thing that sets the Sonoma location apart from the original in Penngrove, is the foot traffic. According to Loewenthal, the Penngrove location doesn’t lend itself to drop-ins, whereas the new store on Broadway gets a ton.

The Penngrove location relied on and thrived off its social media presence. The store’s Instagram @thehelloshops has over 9,000 followers, which Loewenthal used to promote new items and its new Sonoma location.

The people who just happen upon the store and pop in are not only great for business, but for Loewenthal, too.

“The biggest thing that was so unexpected was the customers,” Loewenthal said. “We have had some amazing customers that make it all so much more fun.”

A natural destination to shop for gifts, Loewenthal often hears stories from customers buying gifts. When they return, she gets to hear how well the gift was received — and that’s been rewarding for her.

“It’s not what got me into it in the beginning, but it’s what’s kept up going and why we wanted to expand,” Loewenthal said. “In Penngrove, the best part of my job is the people and the community we’ve built and I definitely want to create that here.”

Though she grew up in Penngrove — and still lives there now — she is confident her love of Sonoma will shine through.

“She’s always looking for ways to do it differently,” Taqui Keshishyan, store manager, said. “She keeps it fresh and keeps it ever evolving.”

For eight years at Hello Penngrove, Loewenthal has considered her store to be a passion project and experiment, and she plans to bring that same energy to the Sonoma location as she gets to know Sonomans more.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

