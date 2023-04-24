President of Healdsburg Lumber Company wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I’m proud to lead such a relatively young team of talented individuals because I think it is unique,” says Jill Ziedrich Gaylor. “As a young leader myself, I focus on supporting other young leaders in speaking up and taking ownership of their position. So far, that has rewarded me with a dedicated and supportive team who are all willing to jump in for the greater good.”

As President of the Healdsburg Lumber Company, Ziedrich Gaylor oversees all departments of the company as well as Gualala Building Supply. She says that she knows everyone personally, and interacts with everyone regularly — she wants to be approachable.

Ziedrich Gaylor has been managing the building process of a new facility for three years now, which they aim to move into in the coming weeks. Though she notes the learning curves and obstacles that it’s caused, she notes enormous pride around the work.

She’s a Sonoma County native, who grew up in Healdsburg and now lives with her husband and two daughters in Windsor.

In addition to this recognition, Ziedrich Gaylor was also recognized nationally in HBSDealer magazine as a Rising Female Star in the building supplies industry in 2022, and locally recognized by the NBbJ’s Influential Women in Business in 2021.

“Both of these were particularly special because I pride myself on being a role model for my daughters, and for other women in the male-dominated construction and building supplies industries.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best part about being under 40 is knowing that I still have time to accomplish my bucket list items, both personally and professionally.

The worst thing about being under 40 is that I sometimes don’t feel like I’m not taken as seriously by colleagues my senior.”