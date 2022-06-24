President of Petaluma’s Clear Blue Commercial wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Carolyn Pistone, president and managing director of the Petaluma-based commercial property management firm, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

Like everyone else, I studied things that interested me, got jobs as they were offered to me, helped out with causes that I cared about, and now I look back over what has been an eclectic and illustrious career and realize that my life’s work has always been the same regardless of what it says on my business card.

I am a committed Earthling and a member of the Stewardship Circle of Daily Acts, a sustainability non-profit that inspires action to create more nourishing, connected, and resilient communities.

In addition, I served on the Environmental Committee of the Sonoma County Alliance, the Climate Action 2020 Stakeholders Advisory Group, former president of the Board of Trustees for the Petaluma Community Foundation, and a founding board member of 100 Sonoma People Who Care.

I am also a founding member of both the Real Estate and Business Social Enterprises Association (REBSEA) and Investing in Communities (IIC).

I strive to be an inspiring and supportive mother, daughter, sister, and friend, and I believe that life is not worth living without a sense of humor.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them?

I think that being a woman of maturity in a leadership role is a double-edged sword.

On one hand, we are less vulnerable to predatory/exploitative behavior. On the other hand, our income is frequently set by males and we are victims of unconscious bias directly related to our attractiveness which wanes with age in this society.

I don’t think I have really overcome this obstacle but have mitigated it by becoming the ultimate decision-maker in my own company and wherever possible doing business with other women leaders who have done the same.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward?

After decades of not taking my own advice above, I have formed a company that I am truly proud of where I and my team can bring our best selves to work every day and lift each other up, lift the communities in which we work, and positively impact our clients, vendors, teammates, and the planet.

The main thing I learned from the pandemic is that none of us are as important as we think we are and the world will not come crashing down if we don’t put on stilettos and go into an office every day. In many ways it leveled the playing field to what we can actually accomplish when the typical trappings are stripped away.