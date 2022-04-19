Program director at Sonoma County's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

At 29, Sari Larson has still been working in the performing arts sector of venue management for 10 years.

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in music history and anthropology from the University of North Texas, she is a member of the California Presenters, TIPCON (The Independent Presenters’ Concert Network), Western Arts Alliance, APAP (Association of Performing Arts Professionals) and IAVM (International Association of Venue Management). In 2015, Larson was highlighted in the first class of IAVM’s 30 Under 30 Award.

Self described as someone, “five-foot-zero with a large agenda and a spunky attitude, ready to beat all odds,” Larson says her biggest challenge is, “When people underestimate you due to your age or gender, especially in the entertainment industry. I’m strong in my convictions and do the best work I possibly can to show what I’m capable of.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being under 40 is that I simply have more time to grow, learn and adapt. I’ve found something I really love to do and I have a whole future to look forward to continuing on the great work that’s just starting for me.

“The worst part is simply fighting underestimation.”