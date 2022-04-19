Subscribe

Program director at Sonoma County's Luther Burbank Center for the Arts wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 19, 2022, 8:23AM

Sari Larson

Associate director of programs and rentals

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Santa Rosa

Age: 29

Read more profiles of this year's Forty Under 40 winners here: nbbj.news/forty22.

At 29, Sari Larson has still been working in the performing arts sector of venue management for 10 years.

Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in music history and anthropology from the University of North Texas, she is a member of the California Presenters, TIPCON (The Independent Presenters’ Concert Network), Western Arts Alliance, APAP (Association of Performing Arts Professionals) and IAVM (International Association of Venue Management). In 2015, Larson was highlighted in the first class of IAVM’s 30 Under 30 Award.

Self described as someone, “five-foot-zero with a large agenda and a spunky attitude, ready to beat all odds,” Larson says her biggest challenge is, “When people underestimate you due to your age or gender, especially in the entertainment industry. I’m strong in my convictions and do the best work I possibly can to show what I’m capable of.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being under 40 is that I simply have more time to grow, learn and adapt. I’ve found something I really love to do and I have a whole future to look forward to continuing on the great work that’s just starting for me.

“The worst part is simply fighting underestimation.”

Sari Larson

Associate director of programs and rentals

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Santa Rosa

Age: 29

Read more profiles of this year's Forty Under 40 winners here: nbbj.news/forty22.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette