Project designer for Santa Rosa architecture firm wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“When you find your true passion, it propels you in amazing ways,” says Diana Mendez.

The Forty Under 40 winner leads the development of designs for school facilities including master plans, building design, space layout and interior design for Santa Rosa based Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, where she has worked for approximately 19 years.

Mendez views leading her first project through design and seeing it come together as a “real building” as her greatest professional accomplishment.

Mendez enjoys mentoring aspiring architects, participating in career fairs and being a guest presenter at UC Berkeley for Architecture. She also volunteers at the Lime Foundation, encouraging young people to pursue careers in architecture, engineering and construction.

What is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“There is a wealth of knowledge in Sonoma County’s architectural community, and I enjoy learning from mentors and finding ways to contribute to my community as a younger professional.”

Best advice received from a mentor?

“Take what you’ve learned, and pay it forward, give back to your community.”

“The most challenging part of being under 40 has been the lack of representation of women of color in architecture. This has really encouraged me to find ways to promote diversity and equity at QKA, but also within our larger community of designers.”