Property owners to pay $500,000 for operating illegal short-term rentals in Napa County

Owners of two short-term rentals outside Yountville will pay $500,000 in a settlement after illegally operating in unincorporated Napa County.

County officials learned in 2019 the property, in the 3000 block of Mount Veeder Road, had been operating as a short-term rental for at least a year, according to a news release. Such rentals are banned throughout the unincorporated county.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4128579&lat=38.3753702&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The code enforcement process ultimately led to litigation in March 2021, and officials pursued a preliminary injunction to prohibit the rental operating as the case made its way through court.

The county later found the owners were renting out a second short-term property on Wild Horse Valley Road and added it to the lawsuit.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2293933&lat=38.322922&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The parties reached a $500,000 settlement, which “covers various expenses incurred by the County, including unpaid transient occupancy taxes, penalties, PBES code enforcement costs, as well as the fees of the outside counsel.”

“The County’s enforcement efforts safeguard against property owners profiting from the operation of short-term rentals in violation of the law and in direct competition with law-abiding businesses,” the news release says.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.