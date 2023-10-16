Proposed changes to new St. Helena zoning code could be destructive, resident says

A proposed change to a long in-development zoning code could be destructive to the community, according to community members.

The St. Helena City Council decided Oct. 10 that a few tweaks were needed to the city’s new code related to small winery regulations and accessory dwelling units — small, self-contained living units that can be either separated from or attached to a primary residence.

The proposed code contained two loosened requirements for St. Helena’s existing small winery ordinance that the council requested be adjusted.

That included the removal of a requirement that the small winery owner live on site.

It also included added flexibility for a requirement that a minimum of 85% of the grapes used in wine production be sourced on site or from an adjacent parcel. Those grapes would instead be allowed to be sourced from anywhere within city limits.

The council will vote on approving the code Oct. 24 and, if approved, the code will come into effect 30 days later.

The proposed changes drew opposition from community members. Resident Mark Smithers wrote to the council that not requiring residency would encourage more second-home ownership in St. Helena, which he said would be destructive to the community.

Allowing the proposed flexibility with grape sourcing could effectively open the doors for small wineries to become large wineries and industrialize certain neighborhoods, he added.

“City Council should not make piecemeal changes to our Small Winery Ordinance,” Smithers wrote. “These regulations went through much discussion and were developed to preserve our neighborhoods.”

Council members also said they had some problems with the changes. Ultimately, they decided on a compromise.

For grape sourcing, the council voted to approve a change that would allow the use of grapes anywhere in the city only in cases of crop damage or vineyard replanting.

And the residency requirement for small wineries will be expanded but not entirely scrapped — the council voted to allow a family member or a vineyard or winery manager to live onsite to fulfill that requirement.

Alternatively, the question raised with the accessory dwelling unit portion of the proposed update was, according to community development director Maya DeRosa, connected to the city often receiving applications to demolish and replace homes in the city’s medium-density residential zoning district.

In that zoning district, the minimum density is 5.1 units per acre, DeRosa said. That means applicants seeking to demolish and build new housing essentially have to show they’re going to build three housing units, a requirement that’s then fulfilled by tacking on an ADU and a junior ADU to the development.

The city’s planning commission had a problem with that at an Aug. 15 meeting, DeRosa said, and asked that the council consider removing ADUs and JADUs from counting toward minimum density requirements.

“There was a concern that this wasn’t resulting in real true housing for families,” DeRosa said.

The council decided that such housing units should continue to be counted toward minimum density requirements, at least for now.

St. Helena Mayor Paul Dohring suggested the city should figure out what other cities are doing related to the issue. DeRosa noted that the zoning code is a “malleable document” and so the city will come back with a report on the situation at a later date.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.