Pros and cons of proposed new Solano City detailed at annual economic meeting

Solano County citizens concerned about the future gathered in Fairfield in early February. to hear more about the creation of a new “California Forever” city located between Travis Air Force Base and Rio Vista.

Hosted by the Solano Economic Development Corporation (EDC) at the Bally Keal Estate, the meeting focused on issues surrounding the controversial project and obtaining additional community input.

California Forever, the parent of investment firm Flannery Associates LLC founded by CEO Jan Sramek and a group of Silicon Valley billionaires, has spent more than $900 million on Solano land purchases.

Backers said the city would be built on 17,500 acres in eastern Solano County that some residents believe should instead be reserved for agriculture, ranch lands, open space and as prime habitat for endangered species.

The prime regulatory barrier facing those favoring this new city involves obtaining a change in land use regulations, a decision that could be on the ballot in November if some 17,000 valid signatures are obtained. Some people believe a change in land use regulations could negatively impact the local economy.

Speakers advocating the proposed city took jabs at naysayers saying “they are not telling the truth” during eight-minute equal time periods, followed by audience questions.

Those opposed to the plan found fault with alleged prosperity benefits and cited a list of potentially adverse impacts that could arise – including fears that this project might lead to an “extinction event” like the loss of the Mare Island Naval Shipyard had on Vallejo’s economy — if Travis Air Force Base and its $2.3 to $2.7 billion contribution to the economy is jeopardized.

How Solano should grow

“If and how Solano should grow are critical questions today. The Economic Development Corporation has conducted three public ‘Moving Solano Forward’ meetings to engage residents through community discussions on how best to achieve this,” said Chris Rico, president and CEO of the Solano EDC.

Sixty-eight strategies were developed for achieving future goals, but Rico said there is concern over having the capacity to implement such an ambitious plan, even with county financial support.

Rico said the county is not without infrastructure challenges, such as a lack of affordable housing.

“The issue for residents is whether new development should occur within Solano’s seven cities, in keeping with the current California priority focus on high density urban infill, rather than by creating a new city,” he said.

He said the county’s geographic location is a significant advantage.

“Solano is the land bridge between the Bay Area, the Central Valley and Sacramento, making it a strategic location for businesses seeking lower operational costs, affordable land, a diverse highway and rail network, and a good place for employees seeking a higher quality of life.”

New city opponents

Former Solano County Supervisor Duane Kromm, now with the county’s Orderly Growth Committee, said Solano’s future is at risk.

“This proposal goes against over 40 years of direct policy designed to promote responsible resource management affecting current city development, agriculture, open space and conservation areas,” Kromm said.

He said, “Only voters can decide to change land use regulations. We cannot allow Flannery Associates to dictate a move away from current policy with claims of potential benefits from a new city designed for up to 400,000 inhabitants in a remote area built on agricultural lands.”

Kromm said Orderly Growth, along with the Solano Together coalition, have an alternative vision focusing on development in existing municipalities and strengthening the agricultural industry.

Princess Washington is mayor pro tem of Suisun City.

”If Flannery Associates succeeds in overturning current policy, we would have no accountability over a private industry project,” Washington said. “Our existing infrastructure gives us what it takes to create a future we truly need without changing land use rules. We don’t need a new city to achieve this.”

Washington asked, “What if we don’t have Travis AFB? Local air traffic extends beyond Travis’ borders. With this new city, imagine having frequent aircraft take offs and landings at night down to 400 feet above housing and residents’ heads. What we need are higher paying jobs and the ability to keep our students and workforce here.”

Backers of California Forever

Sramek said California Forever is proposing the most sustainable city in Solano County with a 20,000-acre security buffer for Travis, with fewer flights over the planned city than over other cities in the region.

“Solano County has fallen behind the household incomes of other areas and there is not enough revenue in the general fund for housing. As far as open space is concerned, the proposed city would be in an area with the lowest value — not worth preserving,” Sramek said.

He said while Solano County produces $385 million a year in agricultural revenue, the 17,500 acres the proposed city would cover only produces $6 million annually, or 1.6% of the total.

“One large greenhouse in this area could increase total ag production,” Sramek said. “This project is an opportunity to build another economic engine, and a chance to add another Travis in terms of economic prosperity.”

Gabriel Metcalf, head of planning for California Forever, said state land policy today only looks at infill, which does not address challenges for the future.

“Another tool is needed since we cannot add value by building as we have in the past,” he said. “Bringing people closer together can foster better solutions and reduce or eliminate travel times to jobs. This is an opportunity for optimism.”

North Bay Business Journal special correspondent Gary Quackenbush (Gary.Quackenbush@gmail.com) was West Coast editor for Telecommunications Magazine, and later wrote for the Windsor Times and the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.