Providence to eliminate CEO positions at Santa Rosa Memorial, Napa’s Queen of the Valley hospitals

In what it states is a streamlining decision, Providence next month will eliminate the top executive positions at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, the health care provider told the Business Journal in a Friday statement.

Terry Wooten, who has served as chief executive at Queen of the Valley Medical Center since July 2021, and Chuck Kassis, who held the role at Santa Rosa Memorial since January 2022, will lose their jobs effective Nov. 17, according to Providence.

Wooten worked for St. Joseph Health, which subsequently became Providence, for more than 25 years. Kassis was new to Providence when he took the reins at Santa Rosa Memorial, having come from Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center in Merced, as has been previously reported.

“In recent years, Providence has been on a journey to streamline our operating model to help us become more nimble and better positioned to respond to challenges facing health care,” Providence said in the statement. “As part of this change, we have been working to reduce duplication in our executive leadership roles to ensure we can invest resources in direct patient care.”

Garry Olney, who currently serves in Southern California as chief executive at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers, San Pedro and Torrance, will depart that role to become chief executive of Santa Rosa Memorial, with oversight of all six hospitals within Providence’s Northern California service area, according to the health care system. He starts his new role Nov. 6.

A chief administrative officer will be hired at Queen of Valley, according to Providence.

Providence stated the restructuring will “increase our collective focus on quality, access to care, disease prevention and health equity in the communities we serve.”

In a similar restructuring, the Southern California hospitals Olney led will become part of Providence’s Los Angeles-Coastal service area, according to the health provider.