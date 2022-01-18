Public review of Highway 37 improvement project set for Feb. 2

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has initiated a public review period and will be conducting a virtual public meeting on the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR)/Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed State Route 37 Sears Point to Mare Island Improvement Project that spans Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

The virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Zoom (webinar ID: 885 9687 4445, or for audio only, call 1-669-900-6833). Written comments can be submitted until Monday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. by emailing stateroute37@dot.ca.gov.

Caltrans — in cooperation with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the North Bay partner agencies of Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Solano Transportation Authority and Napa Valley Transportation Authority — is proposing traffic operational improvements to Highway 37 between Sears Point and Mare Island to provide congestion relief, reduce peak travel times, and increase vehicle occupancy.

The four build alternatives proposed consider a range of lane configurations as follows: One that converts existing shoulders to create a three-lane facility to provide part-time, peak hour congestion relief; one that provides a three-lane facility by installing a movable median barrier for peak hour directional congestion relief; a full-time, four-lane facility with 4-foot shoulders; and a full-time, four-lane facility with 8-foot shoulders.

Caltrans’ Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed project is available online at dot.ca.gov.

The virtual public meeting will include a presentation providing an overview of the project and the environmental process, followed by a question and answer session where attendees can submit questions via online chat. All formal comments on the EIR/EA must be submitted in writing.

For language translation, contact Jeff Weiss at 510-715-8770 or stateroute37@dot.ca.gov.