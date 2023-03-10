Quality space leads south-central Marin County office market

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

Remote and hybrid work are changing the office market.

In southern and central Marin County that means that we have seen a shift in the kinds of space that groups are looking for and a shift in who is looking. The result is that transaction and occupancy rates at some buildings are continuing to escalate, while other projects are seeing lingering vacancies. Some buildings are considering repurposing or repositioning.

Overall, southern and central Marin closed the year with a vacancy rate of 11.7%, down down from 16.2% a year before. Average rental asking rate was $4.69 per square foot monthly, down from $4.75. The asking-rate decline is partially a result of some of the more expensive space being leased and no longer included in the inventory.

Office rent and vacancy rates for south-central Marin County (Sausalito, Mill Valley, Greenbrae and Larkspur) in 2017–2022. (Cushman & Wakefield)

Medium- and smaller-sized organizations that are finding value in having teammates together to collaborate, create corporate culture, train and innovate are looking for quality space. Spaces that seemed out of date pre-pandemic, feel much older today. Employers looking to bring employees to an office want to provide a high-quality work environment for their teams.

New, modern improvements are important elements. Quality building appearances, updated common areas, and up-to-date ventilation systems are on many organizations lists.

In addition to quality improvements, many organizations are looking to be located near good lunch options, coffee shops, gyms and other amenities. Home offices may offer the convenience of short commutes, but over time employees complain of isolation and a lack of invigorating social energy. Providing a high-energy and high-quality environment is a helpful carrot in encouraging employees back to the office. It is the updated spaces in quality buildings with desirable amenities in close proximity that are adding the most new tenants.

While some previous users of office space are finding they need less space — or in some cases, no office space at all — others continue to find it to be critical to their business.

In Marin, we have seen the larger companies and the technology-based companies exploring significant reductions in office space. However, it is important to note that as they give back these spaces, many do not break down into the size chunks that smaller users are targeting.

It is these smaller users that are currently driving the demand side of the market in southern and central Marin. Demand is coming from medical and quasi-medical users like mental health and preventative medicine groups.

We also continue to see demand from organizations that had been based in San Francisco but are looking for reduced commute times, lower local taxes and activated restaurant and shopping experiences for employees. Many of these users are looking for smaller footprints than they had in previous locations, but want to make sure it provides a quality experience for the occupants.

Construction costs have remained high for landlords looking to make these improvements. These higher construction costs are a combination of required energy and life-safety updates, as well as material and labor costs. The cost of these changes has created a floor for how low landlords are able to lower rents to induce new tenants.

We have seen rental rates maintain at many properties in the south-central submarket, and have escalated at a couple of the most desirable locations.

Moving forward, we expect several buildings in the market will evaluate repositioning or repurposing. Both of these options are expensive, and need careful consideration. New zoning rules may make conversion to residential an option for some building owners.

Other buildings may be able to make adjustments and updates to attract new tenants. Users of office space are likely to be looking to reconfigure and adjust their space to meet the changing and flexible needs of hybrid work approaches.

Providing collaboration space, high-energy interactions, training environments and an experience that feels different from the home office is what users will be looking for in office space.

Whitney Strotz is executive managing director and North Bay managing principal at Cushman & Wakefield (cushwake.com).