Redwood Credit Union appeals denial for downtown Ukiah branch

The Ukiah City Council on Wednesday will consider an appeal filed by Redwood Credit Union, which is requesting that the denial of a permit for a new branch it proposes to build at the corner of Perkins and South Main streets be overturned.

"We're committed to the community and willing to invest over $6 million to build this," Tony Hildesheim, chief operating officer for RCU, told the Ukiah Planning Commission in June during the second public hearing held to consider the proposed new branch. "This is a beautiful building we're trying to offer, and I'm asking you to approve this project because it's the right thing to do for the city."

The Planning Commission then voted 4-1 to deny a permit to the project, which Hildesheim said at the time had already undergone multiple revisions in repeated attempts to meet city codes and address community concerns.

During both public hearings discussing the proposed 4,700-square-foot branch at 101 S. Main St., several members of the public expressed strong opposition to the proposed location for the new branch, which included that: "The application conflicts with fundamental goals and policies for the future physical development of Ukiah as described in the Ukiah 2040 General Plan; the design does not conform with several fundamental elements of Ukiah's Downtown Zoning Code, and the application does not include a site-specific traffic analysis to assess impacts due to a likely substantial increase in traffic."

As part of the appeal of the permit denial, RCU has submitted a sixth version of the proposed project that removes a feature that Hildesheim said many of the credit union members specifically requested but had raised concerns for others in terms of traffic and congestion: A drive-thru ATM.

Other changes to the latest proposal include:

Expansion of proposed parklets with additional landscaping and benches on the southwest and northeast corners of the property.

Modification of the Perkins Street encroachment to a one-way 'Exit Only' connection onto Perkins Street.

Inclusion of new architectural features, such as a faux 25-foot second story with windows (for the ATM lobby), arches, columns, and redesigned entry for consistency with existing historic downtown buildings.

Incorporation of about 450 square feet of new metal siding at the primary entrances, within the ATM lobby and entries, and extended on the Perkins Street façades (in areas that were previously Trespa siding).

Expansion of the existing sidewalks to widths of 11 feet.

Hildesheim has repeatedly told city officials that RCU's preference had from the beginning been to move into the empty former Savings Bank of Mendocino County building near Lucky on East Perkins Street, and "we would have loved to purchase it, but at the end of the day we were blocked from doing that (due to a deed restriction that barred another financial institution from taking over the space). I have never seen a deed restriction like the one we've seen on that bank."

According to the staff report prepared for Wednesday's meeting, city planning staff are recommending that the City Council:

Conduct a public hearing to consider the appeal request Overturn the Planning Commission denial of the project, approving the Major Site Development Permit. Find the project consistent with the intent of Mitigation Measure CUL-2 related to Demolition Permit No. 21-6155, allowing issuance of the Demolition Permit.

The next public hearing to consider the proposed RCU branch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Interested parties can attend in person at the City Council Chambers located at 300 Seminary Ave., or virtually on Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/97199426600

To watch without participating, go to: www.cityofukiah.com/meetings