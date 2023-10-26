Recology Sonoma Marin announces 2 employee promotions

Recology Sonoma Marin has promoted Logan Harvey to the role of senior general manager, and Andy Fulton to assistant general manager, the company announced Oct. 24.

Harvey has worked at Recology for more than four years, having previously worked on the company’s waste-zero team in Sonoma Marin before advancing to management roles in waste zero and government relations in Recology’s Seattle office, according to the news release.

“Harvey plans to bring his expertise in zero waste and sustainability to continue driving Recology Sonoma Marin’s resource recovery efforts,” the release stated.

In a LinkedIn post, Harvey wrote, “I first joined Recology in 2019 as an outreach specialist hoping to grow in the solid waste industry. Since that time, year after year, Recology and its leadership have proven that this is a company that is committed to creating opportunities for employees to grow and thrive within its ranks. … I am honored to take on this responsibility and continue growing with this fantastic company.”

Harvey also is a former mayor of the city of Sonoma, having served from November 2018 to August 2021. During that time, he also served as vice chair of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, Regional Climate Protection Authority, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Fulton steps up to the role of assistant general manager after having served at Recology for two years as equipment maintenance manager, according to the announcement and Fulton’s LinkedIn profile.

Before joining Recology, Fulton worked for more than six years at AC Transit in Oakland, starting as maintenance supervisor before being promoted to senior maintenance supervisor, according to his LinkedIn page.

Fulton holds an associate degree in automotive mechanics technology from Phoenix-based University Technical Institute, Inc., and studied project management through the UC Berkeley Extension program, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class service to our Sonoma County and Marin County customers under Harvey and Fulton's trusted leadership,” Recology stated in its announcement of the promotions.