Recology Sonoma Marin, union, look to reach contract agreement before extension expires

Recology Sonoma Marin and the union representing hundreds of its workers are expected to vote on a proposed five-year contract this weekend, according to both parties.

The current five-year contract expired at the end of September, but has been extended 30 days, according to Mike Yates, president of Teamsters–Local 665. The union represents roughly 360 of Petaluma-based Recology Sonoma Marin’s employee-owners in collections, post collections, maintenance and customer service.

“We are in open bargaining with the company still right now, and that will not end until Oct. 30,” Yates said.

In an email statement, Recology Sonoma Marin said it has continued to meet with the union and that “great progress” is being made.

“We have put forward a proposal that we believe is fair to both the employees and the ratepayers of Sonoma and Marin counties,” according to the statement. “A ratification vote will take place this weekend.”

Yates said Recology Sonoma Marin and the union are prohibited from publicly disclosing any details while active negotiations are going on.

But Recology Sonoma Marin worker Chris Gosiak said he and several of his colleagues are prepared to strike on Nov. 1 if a new contract isn’t reached. Gosiak said his main concern is pay.

“We’re currently at $29 (per hour) and when we asked for something close to $40 (per hour), they responded with 5 cents a year for five years,” Gosiak told the Business Journal. He said a competitor recently received a $5-per-hour bump, from $36 to $41. “We figured if our neighbor gets $5 more an hour, why wouldn't we? So, we kind of low-balled ourselves and said, ‘Let's go with $34.’”

Gosiak said the company responded that they provide good benefits. And he agrees.

“Needless to say, benefits don't keep the lights on, and you can’t pay your bills with benefits,” said the married father of a 9-month-old. He also noted a vote is scheduled for this coming Sunday and, if approved, a final proposal would come by the Oct. 30 deadline.

Union representative Yates said a strike is not imminent.

“It all depends on how close we are to getting this thing finished,” he said. “If we have a day or two more to go, then of course, we would do that without causing disruption to all of Sonoma County's garbage pickups.”

In its statement, Recology Sonoma Marin said that as an employee-owned company, it takes pride in supporting its “essential workforce and delivering quality services” to its customers and communities.

“Providing competitive wages, generous benefits and company ownership to all employees, especially our dedicated frontline workers — including drivers, mechanics, and customer service representatives — who have continued to show up and work hard throughout the pandemic, remains deeply important to us,” the statement concluded.

Recology Sonoma Marin services Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Cotati, Sebastopol, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, unincorporated Sonoma County, Novato, Stinson Beach, Bolinas, West Marin and Point Arena.