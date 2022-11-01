Recology Sonoma Marin, union still negotiating after expired contract extension

Recology Sonoma Marin and Teamsters–Local 665, the union representing hundreds of the garbage company’s workers, remain at a standstill on a new five-year contract, according to Mike Yates, union president.

In an emailed statement Monday, Yates stated the two parties will go back to the table Tuesday and continue negotiations, and that there will be no service disruptions as talks continue.

The current five-year contract expired at the end of September but was extended 30 days to allow the parties to keep bargaining, as reported in an Oct. 20 Business Journal story. On Oct. 23 and again Sunday, members rejected the proposed contract, Yates said.

Details about the sticking points preventing the ratification of a new contract cannot be publicly disclosed while active negotiations are going on, Yates said on Oct. 20.

Teamsters–Local 665 represents roughly 360 of Petaluma-based Recology Sonoma Marin’s employee-owners in collections, post collections, maintenance and customer service.

In its Oct. 20 statement, Recology Sonoma Marin said that as an employee-owned company, it takes pride in supporting its “essential workforce and delivering quality services” to its customers and communities.

The Business Journal is awaiting an updated statement from Recology Sonoma Marin..

Recology Sonoma Marin services Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Cotati, Sebastopol, Cloverdale, Healdsburg, unincorporated Sonoma County, Novato, Stinson Beach, Bolinas, West Marin and Point Arena.

Check back for updates as contract negotiations continue.