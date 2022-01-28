Recovery coming at a faster pace in Sonona County than rest of California, economist says

Sonoma County is recovering faster than other North Bay counties and California as a whole, according to Jerry Nickelsburg, director and senior economist with the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Nickelsburg told the virtual audience for the annual “Sonoma State of the County” conference hosted by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board on Thursday that recovery by the leisure and hospitality sectors will be slower and last longer due in part to fear among workers and customers about gathering and working close to others. This due to the spike in omnicorn cases, raising new restrictions and public concern.

Meanwhile, jobs remain unfilled and patrons are not returning in the same volume to restaurants and bars as before. Impact on these sectors is also a result of more people working remotely away from urban businesses.

Sonoma County payroll and agricultural job numbers continued to rise from a low of 185,000 in January 2021 to just below 202,000 as of December — an increase of 7.7% in payroll employment growth representing 17,000 jobs. Nickelsburg said county employment is still below the previous peak of 215,000 jobs reached in February 2020.

“I’ve seeing a lot of discussion among some people saying today’s recession is like no other since 1918-1921. Others speculate that this marks the end of the California boom. Both views lack support. You have to take a closer look at historical and current data,” Nickelsburg noted.

He said nothing experienced in recent years can match the economic decline seen during the Depression and the years that followed with 30% unemployment, two worldwide conflicts and a U.S. shift away from private sector to public sector employment and production to aid war efforts. Current issues are more about a mis-match between supply and demand and related delays.

While international tourism to and from the U.S. has fallen off, the good news is that domestic tourism is showing strong signs of recovery, evidenced by more passenger arrivals at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport last October through December 2021 between 22,000 to 27,000 passenger arrivals that quarter, higher than arrivals reported between 2018 and 2020 in these same months. He said with new terminal facilities, there is more infrastructure at this airport now to support greater passenger volumes.

Another way to gauge recovery is by looking at pre-Delta variant real GDP growth (measured in billions of 2012 dollars) between 2018 and 2020 before and after the brief slump seen during the initial coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

The record shows a steady GDP rise to $18,000 (billion) at the end of 1019 that continued to accelerate throughout 2021 to the $20,000 (billion) level. The Anderson Forecast expects this upward trend to continue to the $21,000 (billion) mark by 2023. However, real GFP growth slowed when the nation was hit with the Delta and Omicron variants creating a $133 billion gap from the 2.4% previous annual growth trend.

He said most of the GDP is being generated in the largest states that are ”pulling the economy along by growing faster than the U.S. as a whole.” The fastest growing states are all in the West.

The U.S. economy grew 1.7% in the fourth quarter and 5.7% for the year, but real GDP in the last quarter is estimated to be 6.9% which would beat the forecast.

Nickelsburg noted that inflation, based on monthly changes in consumer prices seen today are not unusual, based on CPI index data for all urban consumers with items shown as a U.S. city average. Spikes in CPI indicate higher inflation caused by supply chain issues and constraints.

While inflation is high right now, he expects it to be lower in the years ahead. The five-year breakeven inflation rate is expected to be 2.7%, based on Federal Reserve data.

To begin to put the brakes on inflation, Nickelsburg said the Fed is planning a series of interest rate hikes in 2022 beginning in March.

With home prices in California at an all-time high, and cost of living expense rising with inflation, residents are considering their options. There is an acute shortage of housing, especially affordable housing in the state.

In 1990, he said domestic migration in the U.S. was close to zero. But in late 2021, domestic out-migration from California saw some 500,000 residents leaving the state as the cost of living here became less affordable, which also contributed to state job losses. Out migration is expected to continue at a declining rate for a few more years.

Nickelsburg commented that consumers hear stories and see pictures of many ships at anchor near California ports leaving them to believe imported goods are not being unloaded and delivered to local stores creating a supply shortage. He said ports are processing more goods than ever, but shippers and distribution carriers are not able to keep up with demand.

In summary, Nickelsburg said the forecast for Sonoma County is that recovery is in sight, initially faster than California due to domestic tourism and beverage production-biased growth. The outlook for 2022 and 2023 is good, with personal income expected to rise to between 5% and 8%. Employment growth in Sonoma County is expected to be between 3.5% and 8%.

He believes job losses will remain concentrated in human-contact sectors, and that delta and omicron variants will delay national and California recovery. While Inflation is not yet a worry, he says it is worth watching as supply chain issues ease and with some increases in interest rates this year.

Tech, logistics and construction sectors are expected to drive California growth faster than U.S. growth, and net domestic migration from high housing costs is expected to decrease.