Red flag warning extended to 6 p.m. Friday due to fire danger

The National Weather Service has extended a red flag warning signaling increased wildfire risk for the North Bay through 6 p.m. Friday, due to expected scorching temperatures and critically low humidity.

The agency also forecasts northeast winds of 15 mph to 30 mph in the North Bay mountains with gusts of up to 55 mph at the highest elevations on Friday. Weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said those winds should dissipate by later in the day.

“While the winds will die down a bit later in the morning, it’s still going to be very dry, and that’s the main concern,” Murdock said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s and could set local records in some parts of Sonoma County on Friday. Humidity levels are predicted to drop as low as 8%, and stay there into Friday night.

In addition to the red flag warning, a heat advisory is in effect through 9 p.m. Friday. That means there’s a greater chance of heat-related illnesses and officials recommend limiting outdoor activities during the sweltering afternoon.

The red flag warning was initially set to expire at 11 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday night, strong winds again hit higher elevations in the North Bay, though with less intensity than on Wednesday night, Murdock said. Still, some of the tallest peaks, including in the Healdsburg hills, saw powerful gusts of up to 72 mph.

Despite the winds, Cal Fire reported no significant wildfire activity overnight, according to agency spokesperson Will Powers.

Heading into the weekend, shifting winds blowing in from the ocean could bring cooler temperatures in the 80s and more humid conditions, Murdock said.

Facing the extreme fire weather, PG&E on Wednesday turned off power to 53,000 customers throughout Northern California, including 6,700 customers in the North Bay, to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires, utility officials said.

The process of restoring power to most customers impacted by the shut-off, including 1,700 in Sonoma County, is expected to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, utility officials said on Thursday.

PG&E plans to have electricity restored to nearly all customers by 10 p.m. Friday after inspections of power lines and necessary repairs were completed.

Power was restored early to about 21,000 customers in the South Bay Thursday afternoon and an additional 2,000 in the East Bay were forecast to also have lights turned back on by the end of the day because of tamer-than-predicted weather conditions.

Sonoma County’s unincorporated areas bore the brunt of the local outages, including sections east of Cloverdale and parts of Asti, Geyserville and the Porter Creek area near Calistoga Road, as well around Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

About 100 customers in the city of Sonoma also were unplugged. View a map of outage areas here.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian