Red Lobster in Rohnert Park abruptly closes, chain reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy

Multiple Red Lobster locations across the country abruptly shut their doors with little notice Monday, including the Rohnert Park location on Redwood Drive.

Drawn blinds and a sign taped on the doors of the restaurant Monday afternoon said “This location is permanently closed as of 5/13/24. We greatly appreciated your loyalty.”

Representatives with Red Lobster could not immediately be reached for comment. Google lists the location as temporarily closed.

The Vallejo location on Admiral Callaghan Lane and Fairfield location on Travis Boulevard appeared to still be open with weekly hours still listed on their local pages.

Red Lobster, known for its cheddar bay biscuits and endless shrimp and crab dinners, had not publicly acknowledged Monday which locations closed.

Multiple news outlets reported that Red Lobster was looking for a buyer to avoid filing for bankruptcy.

One firm had been interested in buying the restaurant chain, but the deal never came about, CNBC reported last month.

Shareholder, Thai Union, a top supplier for the brand, also recently divested from Red Lobster, CNN reported earlier this month, and the brand’s new CEO, chief marketing officer, chief financial officer and chief informational officer left the company within two years of starting their positions.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.