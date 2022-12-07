Redwood Credit Union bases new sales VP in Napa office

Louis Jenkins Jr. is the new vice president of sales and service at Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union.

Assigned to the credit union’s new Napa administrative office, Jenkins previously worked for Bank of America and Chase Bank.

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Bethany College and an MBA in business administration and general management from Grand Canyon University.

Redwood Credit Union has more than $7 billion in assets, over 415,000 members and full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.