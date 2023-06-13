Redwood Credit Union downtown Ukiah branch proposal gets more scrutiny

The Ukiah Planning Commission on Wednesday will continue a public hearing on a new Redwood Credit Union branch proposed for the corner of East Perkins and Main streets.

Multiple members of the community are opposed to the project, which calls for demolishing the two buildings on the property (including the former home of Dragon's Lair) and building a 4,557 square-foot facility at 101 S. Main Street.

The reasons for opposition, according to the staff report prepared for the June 14 meeting, include the following:

The application conflicts with fundamental goals and policies for the future physical development of Ukiah as described in the Ukiah 2040 General Plan (GP). The design does not conform with several fundamental elements of Ukiah's Downtown Zoning Code (DZC) and would require the granting of major exceptions, which are not satisfactorily supported. The application does not include a site-specific traffic analysis to assess impacts due to a likely substantial increase in traffic, which should be undertaken regardless of whether environmental review is required under CEQA and without which the project cannot reasonably be approved. The design does not fulfill the City Council's mitigation measure CUL-2, requiring a building that honors the architectural heritage of the historic structure that will be demolished.

The project was previously approved by the city's Design Review Board and first came before the Planning Commission last month. During that meeting, a public hearing considering the project was continued until the commission's next meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.