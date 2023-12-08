Redwood Credit Union hires experienced mortgage lender

Redwood Credit Union has hired Kimberly Waite as vice president of mortgage lending, the Santa Rosa-based financial institution announced Nov. 30.

With 37 years of experience in the title and escrow industry, Waite has worked for Fidelity National Title before coming on board Redwood Credit Union a month ago.

Waite has lived in Sonoma County for her entire life, using that tenure, along with her banking experience, as a motivator to help her fellow residents achieve their financial goals.

When she’s not working, Waite enjoys hiking as well as socializing with friends and family.